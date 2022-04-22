70 Percent of Americans Say Their Mom Is Their Best Friend
There's nobody quite like mama.
And according to one survey, that's not hyperbole. Seven in 10 (70 percent) American adults said that their mom was their best friend. In fact, (63 percent) described their mom as a "superhero," while three in five (60 percent) went so far as to say that every day should be Mother's Day.
The praise for mamas continued with a whopping 86 percent of respondents calling them the most hardworking people they know, and 69 percent agreeing that they don't get enough credit for all that they do.
Here, here!
The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of jewelry company Angara, also found that the average person is willing to fork over about $300 on a gift for Mother's Day, while two in three agreed that money isn't required to show your mom you love her.
"When it comes to getting mom a gift she's going to love, personalization is key," Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara, said in a news release. "A custom piece always feels more thoughtful to let them know that you're always thinking of what they want and what's best for them."
Now if you'll excuse us, we have to go figure out how to give mama the world.