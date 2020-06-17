73 Miss You Quotes About Love, Longing, and Everything in Between
Two friends separated by hundreds of miles. A long-distance couple, working on opposite coasts or even continents. A child who has just lost a parent or grandparent. A couple who has fallen out of love, and now must move on. These experiences of longing are universal: While each of these situations remains completely and utterly unique, certain feelings underpin them all. After a loss or during a period of separation, it's only natural for us to turn to nostalgia and remembrance to cope with our pain—to look to better times, to remember past joys and experiences shared together. But it can be so challenging to explain the feeling of missing someone we once held or still do hold dear. Sometimes, this sentiment is rooted in love and fond memories—at other times, it's based in longing and heartbreak.
When we are faced with difficult times, it is only natural for us to turn to the words of others. We seek understanding, hoping to find our complex thoughts and feelings encapsulated and described by another; in times of hardship or crisis, the words of others help us to feel less alone, to comprehend and acknowledge our own feelings. We've collected a few of our favorite quotes to help understand the complex emotions that love and loss engender in our hearts. Whether you want to share a quote with a loved one or simply reflect on your own experience, these "I miss you" quotes resonate with the stories of so many. Whether you're looking for missing you quotes for him or her, we hope this selection will bring you a bit of comfort and solace. From quotes about friendship to quotes about moving on, here are some of our favorite ways to say "I miss you."
Miss You Quotes about Love
"You know someone is very special to you when days just don't seem right without them." – John Cena
"For when the cold wind blows, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you." – Tyler Knott Gregson
"Missing someone is a part of loving them. If you're never apart, you'll never really know how strong your love is." – Gustave Flaubert
"If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden." – Claudia Adrienne Grandi
"Distance means so little when someone means so much." – Anonymous
"No matter where you go you will always be in my heart." – Anthony T. Hincks
"How you can already miss someone when you are in the same room with them, I have no idea. But I do." – Karen Harrington
"When you are missing someone, time seems to move slower, and when I'm falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster." – Taylor Swift
"Time moves on for us, for you it stands still. You will be forever ageless as we grow old, your smile will never wrinkle, nor will that shine in your eyes fade." – Kendal Rob
"I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly." – Franz Kafka
"I never want to miss a day without you." – Maria Koszler
"Your unconditional love made an everlasting imprint on my heart & life forever." ― Heather Wolf
"Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love." – Munia Khan
"All days are nights to see till I see thee, and nights bright days when dreams do show thee me." – William Shakespeare
"He kisses me like he misses me, even before I have to go." – C.J. Carlyon
Miss You Quotes about Friendship
"Friends come into our lives and friends leave our lives. But friends never leave our hearts. And best friends always get to stay in the best places in our hearts." – John M. Simmons
"There are friendships imprinted in our hearts that will never be diminished by time and distance." – Dodinsky
"A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." C.S. Lewis
"I'm never sad when a friend goes far away, because whichever city or country that friend goes to, they turn the place friendly. They turn a suspicious-looking name on the map into a place where a welcome can be found." – Helen Oyeyemi
"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." – Helen Keller
"Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." – Henry David Thoreau
"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." – Elizabeth Foley
"Can miles truly separate you from friends…. If you want to be with someone you love, aren't you already there?" – Richard Bach
"The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away." – Barbara Kingsolver
"What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you." – Richard Wilbur
Inspirational Miss You Quotes about Moving On
"I wish for you the wisdom to realize that it's okay to miss something, but not want it back." – Steve Maraboli
"When the remembering was done, the forgetting could begin." – Sara Zarr
"The scary thing about distance is you don't know whether they'll miss you or forget you." – The Notebook
"If you're going through hell, keep going." – Winston Churchill
"When we think of the past it's the beautiful things we pick out. We want to believe it was all like that." – Margaret Atwood
"It takes a huge effort to free yourself from memory" – Paulo Coelho
"Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over." – Nicole Sobon
"Life moves on and so should we." – Spencer Johnson
"We must be willing to let go of the life we've planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us." – Joseph Campbell
"Courage is the power to let go of the familiar." – Raymond Lindquist
"The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future." – Alyson Noel
"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose." – Lyndon B. Johnson
"A very wise man once told me that you can't look back – you just have to put the past behind you, and find something better in your future." – Jodi Picoult
"You must learn some of my philosophy. Think only of the past as its remembrance gives you pleasure." – Jane Austen
"Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go." – Herman Hesse
Miss You Quotes for Mom and Dad
“This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too.” – Harlan Coben
But behind all your stories is your mother’s story, for hers is where yours begins. – Mitch Albom, For One More Day
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.” – Winnie the Pooh
“My appreciation for my father’s greatness cannot be measured.” – Jennifer Williamson
“No matter how old we are, we still need our dads, and wonder how we’ll get by without them.” – Jennifer Williamson
A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path. – Agatha Christie, The Last Séance
“A father's love is forever imprinted on his child's heart.” – Jennifer Williamson
Quotes about Longing and Nostalgia
"You realize how much you truly miss someone when something happens, good or bad, and the only person you want to tell is the one person who isn't there." – Anonymous
"I wish I had done everything on earth with you" – F. Scott Fitzgerald
"We are homesick most for the places we have never known." – Carson McCullers
"Long after I have given up, my heart still searches for you without my permission." – Rudy Francisco
"And they can't understand, what hurts more—missing the other person, or pretending not to." – Khadija Rupa
"Sometimes loneliness makes the loudest noise." ― Aaron Ben-Ze'ev
"When we miss someone, often, what we really miss is the part of us that this someone awakens." – Luigina Sgarro
"How often have I lain beneath rain on a strange roof, thinking of home." – William C. Faulkner
"Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were." – Marcel Proust
"The past is a candle at great distance: too close to let you quit, too far to comfort you." – Amy Bloom
"But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it." – Calla Quinn
"It is strange how we hold on to the pieces of the past while we wait for our futures." – Ally Condie
"The silence isn't so bad, till I look at my hands and feel sad. Because the spaces between my fingers are right where yours fit perfectly." – Owl City
"I miss those kisses and the way I used to sleep in your warm hug. I miss the way you made me eat breakfasts and I miss the way you made me laugh. I miss you." – Himmilicious
Miss You Quotes about Loss and Remembrance
"Remembering our loved ones is breathing life into their fading images, that we might once more see their faces and pass along a tearful ‘I miss you.'" – Richelle E. Goodrich
"Perhaps one day we will meet again as characters in a different story, may we'll share a lifetime then." – Pavana
"What you remember saves you." – W. S. Merwin
"People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footstep made a long lasting impression is the one you should never allow to walk out." – Michael Bassey Johnson
"Tonight I look up searching for you among the stars." – Tilicia Haridat
"One lives in the hope of becoming a memory." – Antonio Porchia
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." – Thomas Campbell
"Beauty exists not in what is seen and remembered, but in what is felt and never forgotten." – Johnathan Jena
"Every parting is a form of death, as every reunion is a type of heaven." – Tryon Edwards
"There is no death in remembrance." – Kathleen Kent
"I think it is all a matter of love; the more you love a memory the stronger and stranger it becomes." – Vladimir Nabokov
