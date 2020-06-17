73 Miss You Quotes About Love, Longing, and Everything in Between

"You know someone is very special to you when days just don't seem right without them." – John Cena

"For when the cold wind blows, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you." – Tyler Knott Gregson

"Missing someone is a part of loving them. If you're never apart, you'll never really know how strong your love is." – Gustave Flaubert

"If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden." – Claudia Adrienne Grandi

"Distance means so little when someone means so much." – Anonymous

"No matter where you go you will always be in my heart." – Anthony T. Hincks

"How you can already miss someone when you are in the same room with them, I have no idea. But I do." – Karen Harrington

"When you are missing someone, time seems to move slower, and when I'm falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster." – Taylor Swift

"Time moves on for us, for you it stands still. You will be forever ageless as we grow old, your smile will never wrinkle, nor will that shine in your eyes fade." – Kendal Rob

"I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly." – Franz Kafka

"I never want to miss a day without you." – Maria Koszler

"Your unconditional love made an everlasting imprint on my heart & life forever." ― Heather Wolf

"Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love." – Munia Khan

"All days are nights to see till I see thee, and nights bright days when dreams do show thee me." – William Shakespeare

"He kisses me like he misses me, even before I have to go." – C.J. Carlyon