50 Inspiring Quotes for the Month of May

Read these inspiring quotes for the month of May for a fresh perspective on life. Whether you're looking for a bit of encouragement as the months change or a classic reminder that everything is going to be okay, these positive quotes are sure to lift your head and fill your heart. Write them in a notecard or set them as the screensaver on your phone for an everyday prompt. With 50 choices, there is an inspiring quote for everyone.

Inspiring Quotes

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. - William James

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. - Winston Churchill

Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye. - Helen Keller

Believe you can and you're halfway there. - Theodore Roosevelt

When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go. - Carol Burnett

I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination. - Jimmy Dean

What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals. - Zig Ziglar

No matter what you're going through, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. - Demi Lovato

It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome. - William James

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein

Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory. - Dr. Seuss

You do not find the happy life. You make it. - Camilla Eyring Kimball

Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong. - Ella Fitzgerald

Nothing is impossible. The word itself says "I'm possible!" - Audrey Hepburn

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. - C.S. Lewis

Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud. - Maya Angelou

It isn't where you came from. It's where you're going that counts. - Ella Fitzgerald

Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you're positive, good things happen. - Deep Roy

The most wasted of days is one without laughter. - E. E. Cummings

You must do the things you think you cannot do. - Eleanor Roosevelt

It is never too late to be what you might have been. - George Eliot

Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive. – Hafez

Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful. - Hazrat Inayat Khan

Happiness is not by chance, but by choice. - Jim Rohn

Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination. - Mae Jemison

You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens. - Mandy Hale

Be the change that you wish to see in the world. - Mahatma Gandhi

The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot. - Michael Altshuler

My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive. - Maya Angelou

If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. - Oprah Winfrey

Don't wait. The time will never be just right. - Napoleon Hill

Spread love everywhere you go. - Mother Teresa

Inspiration is some mysterious blessing which happens when the wheels are turning smoothly. - Quentin Blake

No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. - Robin Williams

There is nothing impossible to him who will try. - Alexander the Great

Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open. - John Barrymore

We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us. - Joseph Campbell

Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it. - Lindsey Vonn

Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. - Helen Keller

Life has got all those twists and turns. You've got to hold on tight and off you go. - Nicole Kidman

A champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall. - Serena Williams

Motivation comes from working on things we care about. - Sheryl Sandberg

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. – Aristotle

Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow's reality. - Malala Yousafzai

If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way. - Martin Luther King Jr.

You are enough just as you are. - Meghan Markle

With the right kind of coaching and determination you can accomplish anything. - Reese Witherspoon

If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely. - Roald Dahl

Each person must live their life as a model for others. - Rosa Parks

The power of imagination makes us infinite. - John Muir