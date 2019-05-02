Why the Tradition of May Day Baskets Should Make a Comeback

The arrival of May brings the promise of warmer weather, longer days, and flowers galore. There are several traditions that have become synonymous with May Day, including festivals and maypoles twirled with brightly colored ribbons. There's another lesser-known May Day tradition that we think should definitely make a comeback, and that's May Day baskets.

May Day baskets can have many different appearances—they're baskets, bags, or boxes filled with flowers, toys, or treats that are left anonymously for friends and neighbors on the first day of May. What makes them special is the way they're given. Traditionally, May Day baskets are taken to the recipient's house and hung on the doorknob or left on the porch in secret, a sweet, unexpected way to brighten up a neighbor's May Day.

NPR took a look at the little-known holiday, and we have to admit, we sure are fans of the lovely tradition of hanging flower baskets. "The curious custom—still practiced in discrete pockets of the country—went something like this: As the month of April rolled to an end, people would begin gathering flowers and candies and other goodies to put in May baskets to hang on the doors of friends, neighbors, and loved ones on May 1," wrote the article's author Linton Weeks. Even more fascinating? "In some communities, hanging a May basket on someone's door was a chance to express romantic interest. If a basket-hanger was espied by the recipient, the recipient would give chase and try to steal a kiss from the basket-hanger."

May Day baskets have been around for centuries, and Louisa May Alcott describes the tradition in her novel Jack and Jill: "The job now in hand was May baskets, for it was the custom of the children to hang them on the doors of their friends the night before May-day; and the girls had agreed to supply baskets if the boys would hunt for flowers […]. Jill…amused herself with making a goodly store of pretty baskets of all shapes, sizes, and colors, quite confident they would be filled...".

May Day baskets aren't just for children, though. A flower-filled May Day gift is the perfect way to brighten someone's day, and we're planning to gather flowers and give blooming baskets to friends and family all month long. If you're inspired to make your own this year, see some more photos of May Day baskets below for inspiration.