A Pimento Cheese-Loving Garden Gnome Is This Year’s Must-Have Masters Souvenir
Wait until you see the little guy!
Sure, the polo shirts and lawn flags are great and all, but the hottest merchandise at this year's Masters Tournament reportedly has two beady eyes and a bushy white beard.
According to GOLF.com and Golf Digest, the "Masters Patron Gnome" is the most sought-after item at Augusta National. So much so, that the legendary Masters Golf Shop has limited purchases to one per customer.
That's right. A gnome!
The cute little garden gnomes have been around Augusta for a while now, though they have only recently become must-have souvenirs.
The limited-edition figurines don a different getup for each tournament. For November's spectator-less Masters, the gnome was dressed as Santa Claus.
This year's gnome is modeled after the stereotypical patron, wearing an Augusta National straw hat and a polo adorned with Masters badges from previous tournaments. In one hand he's holding a half-eaten pimento cheese sandwich while the other grips the folding chair slung over his shoulder.
Look familiar?
WATCH: Augusta National Brings Back "Taste of the Masters" Package, So You Can Eat All the Famous At Home
If you're lucky enough to be in attendance at this year's Masters, you can find the coveted "Masters Patron Gnome" at the Golf Shop, where it retails for $49.50. These is also a smaller gnome dressed as a caddie available for $29.50 in unlimited quantities.
A small price to pay for the accessory of the season!