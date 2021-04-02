The Masters’ Famous Sandwiches Got Their Own Official T-Shirts
Are you team egg salad or pimento cheese?
Just six months after November's delayed and spectator-free Masters Tournament, the "tradition unlike any other" is coming back, albeit with limited fans, to Augusta next week.
We're delighted (and perhaps a bit surprised) to report that the famously stringent Augusta National will be carrying over not one, but two, pandemic-era changes into the 85th Masters.
In addition to the Taste of the Masters food package, the online Patron Shop will also return for the 2021 Tournament. The shop, which is only available to ticket holders for a limited time, first debuted in November.
Standing out amongst this year's Masters merchandise are two items we've only seen in our dreams: an egg salad sandwich T-shirt and a pimento cheese sandwich T-shirt.
That's right y'all. The famous Augusta National sandwiches now have their own T-shirts.
Choose between a yellow cotton T-shirt emblazoned with an illustrated version of the classic egg salad sandwich on the back or an orange T-shirt boasting a pimento cheese sandwich. No matter which one you pick, we promise you won't regret it.
WATCH: Augusta National Brings Back "Taste of the Masters" Package, So You Can Eat All the Famous Foods at Home
The delicious shirts are available to ticket holders via the online Patron Shop and in-person at the Masters Golf Shop starting at $29.50.
Our hearts go out to fans of the turkey and cheese. Your time will come.