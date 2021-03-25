Augusta National Brings Back “Taste of the Masters” Package, So You Can Eat All the Famous Foods at Home

The Taste of the Masters is one of the few good things to come out of the madness that was 2020.

The food package debuted in November as a way to give ticket holders a fuller experience as they watched the tournament from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Masters Tournament set to return with limited capacity next month, the folks at Augusta National are doing it again, this time in partnership with the online sports shop Fanatics. And the best part? You don't need a ticket to partake.

From pimento cheese and egg salad to pecan caramel popcorn, Masters fans can get all their concession stand favorites delivered from Augusta National Golf Club right to their door.

For $150, the Taste of the Masters package includes:

1 pound of pimento cheese

1 pound of egg salad

1.5 pounds of North Carolina-style pulled pork BBQ

8 bags of potato chips

6 chocolate chip cookies

6 bags of pecan caramel popcorn

25 Masters cups with the tournament logo

Serving paper with the tournament logo

There is, however, a catch: bread is not included.

The Taste of the Masters food package serves 10-12 people and will be delivered (in temperature-controlled packaging) by April 9.