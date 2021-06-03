A Kentucky Cafe Hosts Monarch and Painted Lady Butterflies-in-Residence For Diners to Watch During Their Meal
Luna's is restaurant and coffee shop with a twist — or should we say wings.
This spring, Nicholasville, Kentucky, has welcomed a very special venue to its restaurant landscape: a bistro, bar, and coffee shop that also has butterflies-in-residence.
At Luna's Coffee, Wine, and Butterfly Café, guests can enjoy a scrumptious all-day menu, along with wine, cocktails, coffee, tea, and more, all in an inviting space that's also home to eight Monarch butterflies and eight Painted Lady butterflies. In an article published in the Lexington Herald Leader, it's also noted that Luna's has plans to create a butterfly garden in the coming months.
The restaurant, which is located about a half-hour outside of Lexington, is the brainchild of married couple Alison Davis and Web Barney. On the eatery's website, they shared a bit about their background, noting that Alison is a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Kentucky and directs the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky. She's previously worked in restaurant management, but it's been a while.
Barney is a trained entomologist from the University of Kentucky, and while his career was spent working as an occupational therapist and delivering packages for UPS, he's been passionate about breeding moths and butterflies in his spare time for the past few years. Despite the couple's lack of recent experience in the restaurant industry, with Barney recently retired from UPS, they were ready to take the plunge.
"We wanted to mingle our love for small food business with butterflies and moths and when our county voted to allow alcohol sales, we realized the time was now," Davis shared with Southern Living. "We hope to create an experience for people of all ages. These are beautiful creatures that many people don't know are found in nature. And to drink a tasty butterfly tea lemonade or glass of wine makes the moment more enjoyable."
Have friends in the Lexington area? Be sure to let them know about this unique spot. A grilled cheese, white wine, and side of metamorphosis, please.