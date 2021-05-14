Loch Down Abbey, a Downton Abbey-Inspired Quarantine Novel Will Become a TV Series
Step aside Crawleys, the Inverkillens have arrived.
What do you get when you meld Downton Abbey with a pandemic? Loch Down Abbey.
Really. Fans of the historical drama show living amidst these strange and surreal quarantine times will be pleased to know that the recently released parody novel Loch Down Abbey by Beth Cowan-Erskine ($2.99; amazon.com) is headed to our television screens. Per Deadline, media and entertainment company Madison Wells —which is behind National Geographic's Genius and the thriller movie 21 Bridges — is developing the book as a series after optioning the rights.
The book debuted last month and has kept mystery aficionados enthralled ever since with its depiction of 1930s Scotland and plenty of plot twists throughout. Here's how the Amazon description breaks down the page-turning novel:
What would Violet Crawley think of the Loch Down crew? Are you feeling ready to enter the realm of the Inverkillens?