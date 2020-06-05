Lincoln Center Has a Big Slate of Free Online Programming

For a dose of the arts that you can enjoy at home, turn to the internet. Lincoln Center at Home provides daily educational and entertainment programming by acting as a portal to gather performing arts content from around the web and make it readily accessible for everyone.

The online offerings include musicals, ballets, concerts, operas, workshops, and dance classes across a variety of platforms. The Lincoln Center at Home lineup changes daily and is easily organized on the site so that you can find something to enjoy right now or later in the week. The calendar currently includes concerts and shows from the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center, live dance classes with dancers from the New York City Ballet, and nightly Met Opera streams, including past Met productions of Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel and Massenet's Thaïs starring Renée Fleming. Click through the calendar to see what’s slated for the upcoming week; all the programming can be found in the portal at lincolncenter.org. You can watch a preview of the service below.

Watch a preview:

Lincoln Center at Home also has plenty of on-demand events, including concerts, theater, and dance, as well as films presented through Film at Lincoln Center’s virtual cinema. Lincoln Center at Home has also launched a summer series called Broadway Fridays, which will stream productions from past Lincoln Center Theater seasons. The program begins with a 2013 production of Carousel starring Kelli O’Hara and Nathan Gunn, followed by two plays, The Nance and Act One.

You can learn more about Lincoln Center at Home and keep up to date with their performing arts programming through the Lincoln Center accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also find more information about Lincoln Center at Home at lincolncenter.org.

