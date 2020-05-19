Lincoln Center at Home Is Launching Free Broadway Fridays This Summer

This summer, Lincoln Center is launching Broadway Fridays, a program that will let you enjoy a some of your favorite musicals and plays from the comfort of home. Every Friday, Live From Lincoln Center is streaming their best-loved Broadway productions from past Lincoln Center seasons for free online.

According to Lincoln Center, “We’re offering free online streams of select Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts featuring Broadway productions from Lincoln Center Theater and the New York Philharmonic. A different performance will be released every Friday and remain available to watch on demand.” The fun begins in June, when Lincoln Center will stream Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel with the New York Philharmonic, Douglas Carter Beane’s The Nance, and James Lapine’s Act One, with more showings to be announced soon.

Live From Lincoln Center: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel aired on PBS in 2013. It stars Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Jessie Mueller, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Kate Burton, Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck, Stephanie Blythe, and John Cullum. You can see a clip from the production—with some behind-the-scenes commentary—below.

Watch a clip: "Mr. Snow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel on Live From Lincoln Center

Douglas Carter Beane’s play The Nance received five Tony Award nominations when it premiered with Lincoln Center Theater in 2013. It stars Nathan Lane in a Tony-nominated turn as a burlesque headliner living in 1930s New York. Act One, a play by James Lapine, premiered with Lincoln Center Theater in 2014 in a production starring Tony Shalhoub and Andrea Martin.

You can tune into the summer streams via Lincoln Center’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Catch Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET, The Nance on Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and Act One on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Lincoln Center at Home is also offering more on-demand programming, live events, and archival streams—including ballets, operas, musicals, concerts, and dance classes—which you can find here. You can learn more about the Lincoln Center at Home programming at lincolncenter.org. Even though we can’t jet up to New York City to enjoy live music and theater just yet, we are happy to dip into the archives of fantastic filmed performances and imagine ourselves there.

Watch a clip: "The Bench Scene" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel on Live From Lincoln Center

