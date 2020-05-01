Life Skills Every Southern Child Should Know
I was listening to a radio show recently where the host was telling a story about how his 19-year-old son didn’t know how to send a letter. He had never addressed an envelope, put a stamp on it, and taken it to the Post Office. While that sounds completely foreign to me, I understand that in this tech-driven, automated world we live in, some kids may not have those old-fashioned and common-sense skills we learned in Home Ec and Business Ed classes back in the day. So, while we’re home-schooling anyway, why not add your own Home Ec and Business Ed classes to their curriculum? You may even learn some new skills along the way. Here are some ideas to get you started but choose chores that your age child can handle. Remember, you’re making memories so have fun!
Household Chores:
- How to dust
- How to clean windows and mirrors
- How to clean a tub, shower, and toilet
- How to clean the oven
- How to clean the microwave
- How to vacuum, change the bag, and empty the dust container
- How to correctly make a bed (with the top sheet facing down)
- How to properly load the dishwasher
- How to determine which dishes should be washed by hand and how
- How to polish silver
- How to care for hardwood floors
- How to mop
Laundry:
- How do use the washing machine and dryer (don’t forget the lint trap)
- How to fold sheets and towels
- How to iron a shirt and care for an iron
- How to sew a button
- How to remove stains in clothes and carpets
Etiquette and Written Communication:
- How to properly set a table
- How to have good table manners
- How to introduce yourself
- How to start and carry on a conversation
- How to offer your seat to an elder
- How to open a door for someone
- How to properly answer the phone and take a message
- How to write a thank you note
- How to address, stamp, and mail a letter
Cars/Bikes:
- How to change a flat tire
- How to wash and wax the car
- How to read a paper map
- How to put the chain on a bicycle
- How to check tire pressure
Handyman/Handywoman Tips:
- How to use a hammer and remove a nail
- How to use an electric drill and screwdriver
- How to properly paint a wall
- How to hang a picture
- How to use a fire extinguisher (check the expiration date)
- How to check the smoke detector
Food/Kitchen:
- How to read a recipe
- How to cook eggs (boil, fry, scramble, over easy)
- How to use small kitchen appliances (air fryer, instant pot, food processor, blender, coffee pot, etc.)
- How to bake and frost a cake from scratch
- How to make biscuits from scratch
- How to make cornbread from scratch
- How to safely use and clean the grill
- How to make your favorite family recipes
- How to properly freeze food
- How to safely put out a grease fire
Money:
- How to create a budget
- How to write a check
- How to save money
- How to balance a checkbook
- How to make change
Yard/Plants:
- How to plant and grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables
- How to use and care for the lawn mower and weed eater
- How to mow and edge the yard
- How to mulch
- How to blow the driveway
- How to rake and bag leaves