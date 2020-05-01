Life Skills Every Southern Child Should Know

If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders. - Abigail Van Buren

I was listening to a radio show recently where the host was telling a story about how his 19-year-old son didn’t know how to send a letter. He had never addressed an envelope, put a stamp on it, and taken it to the Post Office. While that sounds completely foreign to me, I understand that in this tech-driven, automated world we live in, some kids may not have those old-fashioned and common-sense skills we learned in Home Ec and Business Ed classes back in the day. So, while we’re home-schooling anyway, why not add your own Home Ec and Business Ed classes to their curriculum? You may even learn some new skills along the way. Here are some ideas to get you started but choose chores that your age child can handle. Remember, you’re making memories so have fun!

Household Chores:

Laundry:

How do use the washing machine and dryer (don’t forget the lint trap)

How to fold sheets and towels

How to iron a shirt and care for an iron

How to sew a button

How to remove stains in clothes and carpets

Etiquette and Written Communication:

Cars/Bikes:

How to change a flat tire

How to wash and wax the car

How to read a paper map

How to put the chain on a bicycle

How to check tire pressure

Handyman/Handywoman Tips:

How to use a hammer and remove a nail

How to use an electric drill and screwdriver

How to properly paint a wall

How to hang a picture

How to use a fire extinguisher (check the expiration date)

How to check the smoke detector

Food/Kitchen:

Money:

How to create a budget

How to write a check

How to save money

How to balance a checkbook

How to make change

Yard/Plants: