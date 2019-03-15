50 Inspirational Quotes About Life
Sometimes, life can be a bit daunting. Between big life decisions, heartbreaks, tragedies, and even simple bad days when nothing seems to go right, it's easy to get down on your outlook on life. That's where these moving life quotes come in. When you (or a friend or family member) need a pick-me-up, these quotes about life will turn your day around. From some of our favorite famous authors, musicians, and public figures, these life quotes are beyond motivating. These uplifting messages aren't reserved for just the not-so-good days, though! If you're about to make a big life change or know a friend who's about to, these life quotes are perfectly inspiring for any situation. If you really want to make someone's day, write one of these inspirational quotes on a sticky note and put it somewhere you know it will be seen. Soon, you'll be spreading inspiration all around. Plus, we all know a good quote makes an amazing Instagram caption (admit it). Whatever situation you're in, these quotes about life will motivate you, inspire you, and we'll be honest, might make you tear up a bit.
Rosa Parks
"I believe we are here on the planet Earth to live, grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom." Rosa Parks
Maya Angelou
"You are the sum total of everything you've ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot - it's all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive." Maya Angelou
Mark Twain
"All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure." Mark Twain
Ann Richards
"I have very strong feelings about how you lead your life. You always look ahead, you never look back." Ann Richards
Barbara Bush
"Never lose sight of the face that the most important yard stick to your success is how you treat other people." Barbara Bush
Johnny Cash
"All your life, you will be faced with a choice. You can choose love or hate…I choose love." Johnny Cash
Eudora Welty
"The events in our lives happen in a sequence in time, but in their significance to ourselves they find their own order the continuous thread of revelation." Eudora Welty
Audrey Hepburn
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." Audrey Hepburn
Jackie Robinson
"Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life." Jackie Robinson
Dolly Parton
"If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one." Dolly Parton
Willie Nelson
"If I'd have done all the things I was supposed to have done, I'd be really tired." Willie Nelson
Reba McEntire
"To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone." Reba McEntire
Rebecca Wells, "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood"
"Life is short, but it is wide. This too shall pass." Rebecca Wells, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Mark Twain
"The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." Mark Twain
William Faulkner
"Don't bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself." William Faulkner
Dr. Seuss, Oh, The Places You'll Go
"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." Dr. Seuss, Oh, The Places You'll Go
Jackie Robinson
"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." Jackie Robinson
Julia Roberts
"The older you get, the more fragile you understand life to be. I think that's good motivation for getting out of bed joyfully each day." Julia Roberts
Joanna Gaines
"Now it's the little moments that stop me in my tracks, because that's what life is all about." Joanna Gaines
Oprah Winfrey
"The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." Oprah Winfrey
Helen Keller
"So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good." Helen Keller
Maya Angelou
"My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style." Maya Angelou
Emeril Lagasse
"Life just doesn't hand you things. You have to get out there and make things happen. that's the exciting part." Emeril Lagasse
Dolly Parton
"You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try." Dolly Parton
Ralph Ellison
"It takes a deep commitment to change and an even deeper commitment to grow." Ralph Ellison
Loretta Lynn
"I've been around a long time, and life still has a whole lot of surprises for me." Loretta Lynn
Martin Luther King Jr.
"Be a bush if you can't be a tree. If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are." Martin Luther King Jr.
Joel Osteen
"You're going to go through tough times - that's life. But I say, 'Nothing happens to you, it happens for you.' See the positive in negative events." Joel Osteen
Beyoncé Knowles
"If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow." Beyoncé Knowles
Fannie Flagg, "The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion"
"Being a successful person is not necessarily defined by what you have achieved, but by what you have overcome." Fannie Flagg, The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion
Barbara Bush
"You have two choices in life; you can either like what you do or dislike what you do. I have chosen to like what I do." Barbara Bush
Billy Graham
"The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith." Billy Graham
Johnny Cash
"You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don't try to forget the mistakes, but you don't dwell on it. You don't let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space." Johnny Cash
Dr. Seuss, "I Can Read With My Eyes Shut"
"You'll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut." Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut
Eudora Welty
"The excursion is the same when you go looking for your sorrow as when you go looking for your joy." Eudora Welty
William Faulkner
"You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore." William Faulkner
Ralph Ellison, "Invisible Man"
"Life is to be lived, not controlled; and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat." Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man
Rosa Parks
"Stand for something or you will fall for anything. Today's mighty oak is yesterday's nut that held its ground." Rosa Parks
Maya Angelou
"I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back." Maya Angelou
William Faulkner
"Always dream and shoot higher than you know you can do. Do not bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself." William Faulkner
If you're feeling lost or blue (or need to encourage a friend who might be), these inspirational quotes about life will pep you right up. And if you're feeling just fine today, bookmark these quotes for a time when you or a friend might need to hear them.