Inspirational Bible Verses and Quotes for Lent to Last 40 Days
Lent is a time of great celebration and anticipation. It's a six-week period leading to Easter, one of the most treasured holidays for Christians around the world. It's often understood as a sincere recognition and preparation for the death and resurrection of Jesus. Many great leaders and thinkers have shared their positive thoughts on the practice of lent, and the Bible is full of meaningful verses about the topic. During a time when most people who observe lent are fasting specific meals and food items, these quotes and Bible verses about lent will be a source of support and strength. There are 40 combined verses and quotes to mirror the 40 days of lent. Let these lent quotes and inspirational Bible quotes for lent encourage you during the 40-day period, and perhaps choose the one that speaks to you and return to it throughout the year for a renewed perspective.
Quotes for Lent
Lent comes providentially to reawaken us, to shake us from our lethargy. - Pope Francis
Some people think that having ash on your forehead is ridiculous. But I am neither ashamed nor afraid because the ashes remind me that I have to someday pass away and reunite with my creator. - Walter Buns
The most important thing a born again Christian can do is to pray. - Chuck Smith
The proof of love is in the works. Where love exists, it works great things. But when it ceases to act, it ceases to exist. - Pope St. Gregory the Great
Prayer is reaching out after the unseen; fasting is letting go of all that is seen and temporal. Fasting helps express, deepen, confirm the resolution that we are ready to sacrifice anything, even ourselves to attain what we seek for the kingdom of God. - Andrew Murray
Lent stimulates us to let the Word of God penetrate our life and in this way to know the fundamental truth: who we are, where we come from, where we must go, what path we must take in life. - Pope Benedict XVI
Nothing, how little so ever it be, if it is suffered for God's sake, can pass without merit in the sight of God. - Thomas a Kempis
Renounce yourself in order to follow Christ; discipline your body; do not pamper yourself, but love fasting. - Saint Benedict
Prayer does not change the purpose of God. But prayer does change the action of God. - Chuck Smith
Lent is like a long 'retreat' during which we can turn back into ourselves and listen to the voice of God, in order to defeat the temptations of the Evil One. It is a period of spiritual 'combat' which we must experience alongside Jesus, not with pride and presumption, but using the arms of faith: prayer, listening to the word of God and penance. In this way we will be able to celebrate Easter in truth, ready to renew the promises of our Baptism. - Pope Benedict XVI
As you mourn for your sins and weaknesses this Ash Wednesday through fasting, mourning and weeping, may you be truly transformed from your heart. - John Tribes
Everything in life has its own time. There is time to celebrate and there is time to mourn. This is the time for reflection and transformation. Let us look within and change into what we ought to be. - Aaron Saul
Fasting is the soul of prayer, mercy is the lifeblood of fasting. So if you pray, fast; if you fast, show mercy; if you want your petition to be heard, hear the petition of others. If you do not close your ear to others, you open God’s ear to yourself. - St. Peter Chrysologus
During these 40 days, let me put away all my pride. Let me change my heart and give up all that is not good within me. Let me love God with all that I am and all that I have. - Genesis Grain
Remember that lent and ash Wednesday is not just about putting away the bad things. It is about creating good things and helping the poor and the needy, being kind to people and much more. - Jacob Winters
As Lent is the time for greater love, listen to Jesus' thirst...'Repent and believe' Jesus tells us. What are we to repent? Our indifference, our hardness of heart. What are we to believe? Jesus thirsts even now, in your heart and in the poor -- He knows your weakness. He wants only your love, wants only the chance to love you. - Blessed Teresa of Calcutta
It is not just about giving up our favorite food but its about going further and giving up things like hatred and unforgiveness. You need to clean your heart and prepare yourself for purity. - Amanda Jobs
Even Jesus who is the Lord of Lords and the king of kings fasted and prayed in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights. How much more we need to do the same with all our sinfulness and baggage's. - Tamara Lane
You cannot be proud and expect to be transformed away from your sins. You need to humble yourself and have a spirit of repentance within you. Then you will see real change. - Mable Vine
We all came from dust and to dust we shall return. Even the greatest and the richest people of this generation will be soon forgotten. Let us focus completely on God almighty. - Vernon Kane
Bible Verses
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. - 1 Peter 5:6
Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? - Isaiah 58:6
My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God? - Psalm 42:2
For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. - Matthew 6:21
The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him. - Lamentations 3:25
Yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him! Isaiah 30:18
Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord. - Psalm 27:14
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. - Isaiah 40:31
We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield. In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name. May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you. - Psalm 33:20-22
But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me. - Micah 7:7
Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. - Romans 12:12
But you must return to your God; maintain love and justice, and wait for your God always. - Hosea 12:6
But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. - Matthew 6:33
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. - 1 Peter 5:6-7
For through the Spirit we eagerly await by faith the righteousness for which we hope. - Galatians 5:5
Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. - Jeremiah 29:12
For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. - Psalm 62:5
Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long. - Psalm 25:4-5
When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. - Matthew 6:16-18