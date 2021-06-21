Mississippi Reporter Chronicles His 15-Hour Stay at a Waffle House for Losing Fantasy Football League
"Full of waffles, but devoid of life" Lee Sanderlin wrote several hours into his experience at a Brandon, Mississippi, Waffle House.
Lee Sanderlin isn't the only one to be treated to a long, waffles-filled stint at the Waffle House after losing a fantasy football bet. In fact, in recent years it seems the "Waffle House Challenge" has been embraced by more than a few fantasy football league teams for the losing participant to endure in exchange for finishing last. The premise is simple: The person who performs worst in their fantasy football league heads to the Waffle House for up to 24 hours, with a one-hour reduction of time granted for every waffle eaten.
Now, the internet is collectively laughing over the Waffle House adventure of one Mississippian by the name of Lee Sanderlin, who's a reporter for Jackson's The Clarion-Ledger and documented his entertaining residency at the 24/7 eatery. Recapping his time at a Brandon, Mississippi, Waffle House, Sanderlin kicked things off humorously, writing "I should start with a disclaimer: This was all my fault. I'm the one who suggested we make the person who finished last in our fantasy football league spend 24 hours in a Waffle House" in his article for the paper. On Twitter, Sanderlin offered the people at home a play-by-play, sharing both the highs and lows of his experience. Check out some of the Tweets below.
Based on his recap of the event for The Clarion-Ledger, it's clear that things initially took a turn for the gut-punchingly full at waffle six. "It takes me hours to finish this thing. It tastes exactly how I imagine a wet dish drying mat would. In between the numerous starts and stops, three different groups of people show up to take a picture with me. I hope they frame them one day," he shared. Jokes aside, the experience also brought Sanderlin some heartwarming moments: When waffles number eight and nine arrive, a woman by the name of Cyndi Hayes came into the Brandon Waffle House to have a word with the reporter.
"She said she followed along with my escapades all night, and drove the 15 miles from nearby Florence to see me in person. Her oldest son had died last year, and he was very into fantasy football, she explained," he wrote. "His birthday would have been last week, and somehow my stupid little internet moment brought her a smile, something she said had been hard to come by. She thanked me for brightening her day and left. All of a sudden, those 15 hours felt worth it in a way they hadn't moments before."
WATCH: Alabama Waffle House Staff Go Above and Beyond for High School Co-Worker Who Thought He'd Miss His Graduation
That moment, Sanderlin realized, was the perfect snapshot of what this outing represented, brining an unexpected jolt of joy into people's lives. "And that is something worth feeling, even if it came at my arteries' expense," he concluded.