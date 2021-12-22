Sweet Magnolias Showrunners Adapting Kristy Woodson Harvey's Peachtree Bluff Books for Television
Oh, this is going to be good!
One of our favorite Southern beach reads is getting a television series!
Sweet Magnolias showrunners Sheryl J. Anderson and Caron Tschampion have teamed up with author Kristy Woodson Harvey to adapt her bestselling Peachtree Bluff novel series for NBC, Deadline reports.
The one-hour drama is centered around Ansley Murphy and her attempts at helping her three adult daughters repair their personal lives when they return to their charming seaside hometown of Peachtree Bluff, Georgia. Ansley is delighted to help, until their presence exposes a secret that threatens to tear their family apart.
According to Deadline, Woodson Harvey and Tschampion will write and co-executive produce with Anderson as writer and executive producer.
"Best Christmas present ever! My Peachtree Bluff Series is being adapted for NBC!" Woodson Harvey wrote on Twitter alongside the news. "Thank you so much to all of you who have shown such big love for my Murphy women and their town."
Woodson Harvey is the author of nine novels including four in the Peachtree Bluff series: Slightly South of Simple; The Secret to Southern Charm; The Southern Side of Paradise; and Christmas in Peachtree Bluff.
Stay tuned for more information on the new show!