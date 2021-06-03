Huntsville, Alabama, Teen Kieran Moïse Donates Hair for Sick Kids and Raises More Than $25,000 for St. Jude's
Moïse was inspired to do so after losing a friend to cancer in eighth grade.
Huntsville, Alabama, 17-year-old Kieran Moïse, had some pretty amazing locks. But he wasn't about to let his great hair get in the way of helping those in need.
As Good Morning America recently reported, the high schooler — who is set to enroll in the Air Force Academy this fall — had hair that was 19 inches long when he donated it to nonprofit Children With Hair Loss that helps provide human hair wigs to kids and young adults who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, and other conditions. This Memorial Day weekend he was all smiles as he got his hair cut for the good cause.
Moïse's inspiration for donating his hair stems from a middle school friendship. In eighth grade, Moïse was friends with a boy named Josh who died of cancer (the two friends are pictured below). "I've always wanted to help support cancer fundraising," Moïse told the news outlet, noting that St. Jude's provided assistance to Josh's family during his battle with cancer.
A few years later, Moïse went to an event hosted in partnership with childhood cancer nonprofit, St. Baldrick's Foundation, in which several people shaved their heads. That stuck with Moïse, and a few years later, it was his turn in the barber's chair. Wanting to go the extra mile, Moïse also started a charity drive this spring through St. Jude Fundraising with the goal of raising $1,000 per inch of hair. As of June 3, he's far exceeded that amount of $19,000 with $33,465 in donations and counting to help support the nonprofit research hospital.
What a beautiful example Moïse has set for us all on how one kind act can have a ricochet effect. Josh's legacy — along with those of millions of kids sadly gone before their time — lives on one hair snip at a time.