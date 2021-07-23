Kevin Costner Recorded an Album Based on His Yellowstone Character

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Three seasons of playing John Dutton on Yellowstone impacted Kevin Costner so much that the Oscar-winner was inspired to record an entire album based on the series.

Costner, who is also a singer-songwriter, wrote and recorded Tales From Yellowstone with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West. The 16-song collection was released in June of 2020.

"It's really a concept record," Costner told American Songwriter. "Sometimes there are songs that aren't really necessarily about John Dutton. I have my own muse when I'm away from home, for when I'm making a movie, and there are songs that kind of blend in and also complement what's happening."

For example, the first single off the album, "Won't Stop Loving You," is about the loss of the patriarch's wife seen through Costner's eyes.

"It begins to sum up how he feels," the actor explained to American Songwriter. "This man is about the land. And when you share the land with your partner, every place you ever go, you see her on it. He's a man going forward, but you never forget that moment; it's immovable. I didn't have to look any further than my own life to find what was the strength of it for me."

The album also includes a track featuring his real-life daughter, Lily Costner, called "Heaven's Gate." According to Taste of Country, the breezy acoustic song even appeared in an episode of Yellowstone.

Tales From Yellowstone is the second concept album from Kevin Costner & Modern West. The group released Famous for Killing Each Other in 2012, featuring music inspired by Costner's Emmy-winning miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Fans of the show will have a chance to hear Costner perform songs from Tales From Yellowstone live in the coming months. The band recently announced dates for an upcoming tour on Instagram, including stops in Oklahoma and Texas.