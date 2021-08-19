Kevin Costner Plays Catch with His Son on the Field of Dreams

Fans of baseball, Kevin Costner, and the 1989 film Field of Dreams, hit a triple when Major League Baseball held its long-anticipated Field of Dreams game. Inspired by the movie (which in turn an adaptation of W.P. Kinsella's novel Shoeless Joe) a temporary stadium was built near the site where the film was shot, the players dressed in retro uniforms, emerging from the corn fields to play a game to remember.

While fans were gathered in Dyersville, Iowa, to see the nostalgia-fueled face-off between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, one of the match's highlights had nothing to do with professional sports, but a game of catch between father and son. During the game, Kevin Costner, who played Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, who built a baseball field in his cornfield, threw the ball around with his real-life son, Joe Costner. It made the trip down memory lane even more special for the star.

"Last week the @mlb gave me a chance to "have a catch" with my son at the Field of Dreams," Costner wrote in a caption to his Instagram post. "Joe was just a baby when we made Field of Dreams—a movie ultimately about the relationship between a father and son. It felt completely full circle to share this incredible experience with him."

Fans of the film are about to get more to love. A miniseries adaption of the classic baseball movie is being made by NBC's streaming service Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No surprise that Hollywood wants in on the fun—the Field of Dreams game was the most-watched regular-season game since 1998.

WATCH: Alabama Grandpa Moves the Masses with Bucket of Old Baseballs