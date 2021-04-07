Austin Jewelry Giant Kendra Scott Giving 50 Moms Time Off With $100,000 “PTO” Fund
“Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes.”
This Mother's Day, Austin jewelry queen Kendra Scott is celebrating moms by giving them some much needed "time off."
Last week, Scott announced the "Kendra Scott Mother's Day Personal Time Off Fund," a new initiative that will provide $2,000 each to 50 deserving moms across the country.
Recognizing that moms have taken on more roles than ever over the past year, the Kendra Scott Mother's Day PTO Fund aims to give moms a break while bringing attention to the unpaid and overlooked labor that they do.
"I'm a mom to three boys, as young as seven and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist—but being a mom has always come first," Scott, brand founder and entrepreneur, said in a news release. "Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times. And they deserve an acknowledgment of that this Mother's Day."
Scott said she hopes the PTO Fund will help to cover childcare (or any other need) so that mothers will feel able to take personal time off and focus on their mental health.
For the chance to receive a $2,000 payment, mamas should post a picture or video of their "real life mom moments" tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom on Instagram through April 22, 2021. Recipients will be announced the week of May 3, 2021.
Click here for more information on the campaign, and full details on how to apply.
Good luck, mamas!