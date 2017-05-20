Kate's Dress for Pippa's Wedding Made Headlines for a Specific Etiquette Reason Southerners Have Always Known
Well, of course.
We had so many questions leading up to Pippa Middleton's nuptials last year. What would the wedding dress be like? Would Prince Harry arrive with his American girlfriend? What kind of adorable shenanigans would the tiniest royals get into? And, finally, what would Kate wear?
We finally found out.
The wedding dress was beautiful. Harry arrived sans Meghan Markle. George and Charlotte were in typical, adorable form. And Kate was every bit the elegant sister of the bride—no surprise there. What seems to have caught the attention of many in regard to the Duchess's long-sleeve, light pink dress was just how understated it was.
Not surprisingly, Kate's choice came as no shock to Southerners. We're down here across the pond, sipping our sweet tea saying, "Well, of course." Southern women have an advanced degree in how to choose the perfect dress for every wedding. But, when it comes to the one rule that applies to all weddings regardless of formality, location, and guest list size it's that one never upstages the bride.
Now, this doesn't mean we won't be seeking out Kate's look for less this season. The comeback of sleeved dresses in light, flowy fabrics sounds like a dream.