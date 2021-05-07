20 Quotes To Make You Fall in Love With June
June is a time for reflections, resolutions, and inspiration.
Sunny days, blue skies, and a warm breezes are just some of the reasons we absolutely adore June. We wait all year long for the summer months, with its abundant sunshine and long, promising days. June marks the start of summer, and we welcome it with open arms. It's a time for relaxation, family gatherings, and making memories that will last a lifetime. As nature starts to flourish and change around us, say hello to June with these beautiful quotes. They remind us of the natural beauty we see this month and the special feeling we get on these long summer days. It's a month for both reflections and resolutions since it is situated perfectly halfway through the calendar year. If you're looking for a reason to smile, turn to these June sayings and they will help you appreciate this summer month in all its glory.
“What is one to say about June, the time of perfect young summer, the fulfillment of the promise of the earlier months, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade.” – Gertrude Jekyll
“And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days.” – James Russell Lowell
“Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January.” – Hal Borland
“The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” – Wallace Stevens
“In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explodes, and every sunset is different.” – John Steinbeck
“If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” – Bernard Williams
“It is the month of June, The month of leaves and roses, When pleasant sights salute the eyes and pleasant scents the noses.” – Nathaniel Parker Willis
“It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.” – Maud Hart Lovelace
“June is the gateway to summer.” – Jean Hersey
“And since all this loveliness can not be Heaven, I know in my heart it is June.” – Abba Woolson
“Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” – Al Bernstein
“June is the time for being in the world in new ways, for throwing off the cold and dark spots of life.” – Joan D. Chittister
“June suns, you cannot store them to warm the winter's cold.” – A.E. Housman
“I was born in June, so I like summer, and my favourite part of a sunny day is when the sun sets.” – Jorja Smith
“Do not the bright June roses blow to meet thy kiss at morning hours?” – William C. Bryant
“This is the smell of June . . . honeysuckle, green hay, wet linen hung out to dry.” – Lisa Kleypas
“At midnight, in the month of June, I stand beneath the mystic moon.” – Edgar Allan Poe
“This is June, the month of grass and leaves . . . already the aspens are trembling again, and a new summer is offered me.” – Henry David Thoreau
“The air is like a butterfly with frail blue wings. The happy earth looks at the sky and sings.” – Joyce Kilmer
“I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” – Lucy Maud Montgomery