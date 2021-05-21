July Quotes to Celebrate the Summer Season

"Hot July brings cooling showers, apricots, and gillyflowers."

Three cheers for the red, white, and blue. Southerners love the month of July for many reasons. It's the perfect time of year to enjoy a day by the pool or a mouthwatering barbecue spread. Summer vacations, porch parties, and picnics are only made better by celebratory 4th of July fireworks. And celebrate, we shall! With July comes Independence Day–a holiday dedicated to honoring "The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave."

Let these July quotes inspire you to commemorate the summer season like never before. Great thinkers, politicians, and artists have expressed profound sentiments and July sayings; let their encouraging words arouse a deep sense of excitement for summer as we celebrate sunshine, lazy Sundays, and homemade ice cream. Read through these hello July quotes and choose the one that sparks your interest.

I drifted into a summer-nap under the hot shade of July, serenaded by a cicada lullaby, to drowsy-warm dreams of distant thunder. –Terri Guillemets

The summer night is like a perfection of thought. - Wallace Stevens

And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer. - F. Scott Fitzgerald

Hot July brings cooling showers, apricots and gillyflowers. – Sara Coleridge

I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket. - Kellie Elmore

Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams. - Hosea Ballou

The summer looks out from her brazen tower, through the flashing bars of July. – Francis Thompson

Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability. – Sam Keen

With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy? - Oscar Wilde

I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom. - Bob Dylan

For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. - Nelson Mandela

Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong. - James Bryce

I think patriotism is like charity — it begins at home. - Henry James

The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous. - Frederick Douglass

The essence of America, that which really unites us, is not ethnicity or nationality or religion. It is an idea, and what an idea it is — that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. - Condoleezza Rice

Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit. - Ronald Reagan

 

We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it. - William Faulkner

One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation evermore! - Oliver Wendell Holmes

Liberty is the breath of life to nations. - George Bernard Shaw

Those who won our independence believed liberty to be the secret of happiness. - Louis D. Brandeis

Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. - Abraham Lincoln

With freedom comes responsibility. - Eleanor Roosevelt

If you’re not barefoot, then you’re overdressed. – Unknown

America is hope. It is compassion. It is excellence. It is valor. - Paul Tsongas

Give me liberty or give me death! - Patrick Henry

From every mountainside, let freedom ring. - Martin Luther King Jr.

America means opportunity, freedom, power. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. - John F. Kennedy

America, to me, is freedom. - Willie Nelson

Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time. - John Lubbock

May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right. - Peter Marshall

In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. - Albert Camus

No other date on the calendar more potently symbolizes all that our nation stands for than the Fourth of July. - Mac Thornberry

Dreams are the foundation of America. - Lupita Nyong’o

