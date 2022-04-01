A Judy Blume Documentary Is in the Works at Amazon
The tables are about to turn on Judy Blume. After decades spent crafting tales of girlhood and adolescence, the best-selling author is about to become the subject of a story about her own life.
According to Variety, Blume will be the subject of an untitled feature documentary from Amazon Prime Video and Imagine Documentaries. Described as "a coming-of-age tale of Blume and the generations of readers who have sparked to her work," the film will reportedly cover 50 years of her life and the creation of titles including Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret; Blubber; Superfudge; Tiger Eyes; Forever…; Summer Sisters, and more.
Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok—the team behind the Emmy-winning 2016 documentary Very Semi-Serious—have signed on to direct and produce the film with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Marcella Steingart. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will serve as executive producers.
Blume, now 85 years old, has published more than 25 novels. She has sold over 82 million copies and translated into 32 languages. A movie adaptation of her most well-known title, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is currently in the works.
WATCH: Kathy Bates to Play Grandma Sylvia in Film Adaptation of Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
"As lifelong Judy Blume fans, we are honored that Judy entrusted Imagine, Davina, and Leah with her legacy," Bernstein told Variety. "We are excited to bring Judy's prolific personal story, the inspirations behind her beloved iconic works and her enduring, trailblazing spirit to the Amazon audience and to a new generation of readers."
The title and release date for the forthcoming documentary has yet to be shared. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.