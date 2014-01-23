A Modern Take on Joanne Woodward's 1950s Look
Joanne Woodward | Circa 1957
Georgia native Joanne Woodward, who turns 84 on February 27, won an Oscar for The Three Faces of Eve in 1958, but we'd argue her greatest prize was Paul Newman's hand in marriage. Wed for 50 years (until his death in 2008), the dashing couple remains one of Hollywood's best love stories. Joanne, an LSU alumna, never possessed a sultry persona. Instead, she enchanted with her creamy complexion, perfect eyebrows, and soft blonde locks. While she won the Academy's vote for her three-faced portrayal of Eve, she captured Paul's heart with just one.
For Lustrous Locks
"To protect your tresses from curling irons, use a protective spray on dry hair before styling."
Get the Look: Pronto Dry Heat Protect Spray, $23; oscarblandi.com
For Lasting Curls
"Create touchable curls with staying power with a generous misting of this lightweight, affordable hair spray."
Get the Look: Tousle Me Softly Tousling Hairspray, $4.49; herbalessences.com
For a No-Fail Color
"Use a lip brush for a more precise finish. This vibrant red hue works well with most skin tones."
Get the Look: MAC Russian Red Lipstick, $15; maccosmetics.com
For a Pout That Pops
"To help your red lip stand out, add a high-gloss topcoat that shines for the camera."
Get the Look: MAC Clear Lipglass; $15; maccosmetics.com
For Defined Brows
"Apply with a slanted bristle brush to give maximum fullness without harsh lines."
Get the Look: Sonia Kashuk Arch Alert Brow Kit, $9.99; target.com
For Lush Lashes
"Get starlet eyes with two coats of this mascara. The tapered wand defines each lash."
Get the Look: Voluminous False Fiber Lashes, $8.95; lorealparisusa.com
For a Flawless Complexion
"This concealer soothes and softens discoloration and blemishes. Plus, a melon-hued undertone brightens."
Get the Look: Erase Paste, $26; benefitcosmetics.com
For a Cheeky Touch
"Try a cream blush for a smooth finish. This Velvety Peach shade is perfect for a Georgian like Joanne."
Get the Look: Crème De Blush, $38; yslbeautyus.com
No Newman?
That's right, Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward never took Paul's name. We followed her lead and kept it simple by monogramming this shimmery pouch with a single "J."
Get the Look: $42; christenmaxwell.com