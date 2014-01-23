A Modern Take on Joanne Woodward's 1950s Look

By Jeanne Lyons Davis
Credit: 12/Alamy
Athens-based makeup artist Jennifer Duvall imagines what we'd find inside the makeup bag of the Southern starlet—aka Mrs. Paul Newman.
Joanne Woodward | Circa 1957

Credit: 12/Alamy

Georgia native Joanne Woodward, who turns 84 on February 27, won an Oscar for The Three Faces of Eve in 1958, but we'd argue her greatest prize was Paul Newman's hand in marriage. Wed for 50 years (until his death in 2008), the dashing couple remains one of Hollywood's best love stories. Joanne, an LSU alumna, never possessed a sultry persona. Instead, she enchanted with her creamy complexion, perfect eyebrows, and soft blonde locks. While she won the Academy's vote for her three-faced portrayal of Eve, she captured Paul's heart with just one.

For Lustrous Locks

Credit: Photo: James T. Murray

"To protect your tresses from curling irons, use a protective spray on dry hair before styling."

Get the Look: Pronto Dry Heat Protect Spray, $23; oscarblandi.com

For Lasting Curls

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Create touchable curls with staying power with a generous misting of this lightweight, affordable hair spray."

Get the Look: Tousle Me Softly Tousling Hairspray, $4.49; herbalessences.com

For a No-Fail Color

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Use a lip brush for a more precise finish. This vibrant red hue works well with most skin tones."

Get the Look: MAC Russian Red Lipstick, $15; maccosmetics.com

For a Pout That Pops

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"To help your red lip stand out, add a high-gloss topcoat that shines for the camera."

Get the Look: MAC Clear Lipglass; $15; maccosmetics.com

For Defined Brows

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Apply with a slanted bristle brush to give maximum fullness without harsh lines."

Get the Look: Sonia Kashuk Arch Alert Brow Kit, $9.99; target.com

For Lush Lashes

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Get starlet eyes with two coats of this mascara. The tapered wand defines each lash."

Get the Look: Voluminous False Fiber Lashes, $8.95; lorealparisusa.com

For a Flawless Complexion

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"This concealer soothes and softens discoloration and blemishes. Plus, a melon-hued undertone brightens."

Get the Look: Erase Paste, $26; benefitcosmetics.com

For a Cheeky Touch

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

"Try a cream blush for a smooth finish. This Velvety Peach shade is perfect for a Georgian like Joanne."

Get the Look: Crème De Blush, $38; yslbeautyus.com

No Newman?

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto

That's right, Joanne Gignilliat Trimmier Woodward never took Paul's name. We followed her lead and kept it simple by monogramming this shimmery pouch with a single "J."

Get the Look: $42; christenmaxwell.com

