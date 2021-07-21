That's a Wrap! JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares That Filming on Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias is Complete
No sleep ‘til Serenity!
It looks like we're one step closer to the return of Sweet Magnolias!
JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie on the Netflix series, revealed on Instagram last week that filming had wrapped on the show's sophomore season.
"Last day in the chair with my sister, @symartmakeup as we wrap up season 2 of #sweetmagnoliasnetflix!" Garcia Swisher wrote alongside a sped-up clip of makeup artist Stevie Symonette-Martin transforming her into her buoyant Southern character.
"Bittersweet feelings because I'm going to miss this group so much," she continued. "But I'm so proud and EXCITED for all of you to see what we have been cooking up in Serenity and can't wait for this dream team of a cast and crew to (hopefully!) be reunited ASAP to continue the journey!"
In May, Deadline confirmed that season two of Sweet Magnolias is slated for a 2022 premiere.
The show, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.
Both seasons were primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta.
2022 can't come soon enough!