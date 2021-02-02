Jane Austen's Persuasion Is Getting a New Adaptation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’ll never say no to a new take on an Austenian tale.

It seems as though there's always a new Jane Austen adaptation on the horizon, and you're not hearing any complaints from us. That's why we were happy to hear that a new film version of Austen's final novel, Persuasion, which was published posthumously in 1817, is in the works.

According to BBC America, "Sarah Snook (Succession) will be taking on the role of Austen's 19th century heroine Anne Elliot. Anne finds herself in love with a man named Frederick Wentworth, but her parents do not approve of him as he holds neither social or financial status. With a heavy heart, she turns down his proposal of marriage." The book explores what follows when they encounter each other again seven years later.

British playwright Jessica Swale (Summerland) is writing the adaptation and Mahalia Belo (The Long Song) will direct. Sarah Snook has been cast as Anne Elliot and Joel Fry (Yesterday, Game of Thrones) will play Captain Wentworth.

Persuasion has had several previous film and television adaptations. The 1997 version starring Amanda Root and Ciaran Hinds is available to watch on Amazon Prime now. For more Austen adaptations to revisit on your next movie night, check out this list, and for additional films to add to your to-watch list, check out these 10 new period dramas for your weekend watch and these 10 period dramas to stream on Netflix now. To read the book before you tune in, find a copy of Persuasion at bookshop.org.

WATCH: 15 Jane Austen Adaptations You Can Stream Online