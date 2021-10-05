It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Making Triumphant Return to Broadcast Television!

2020 was the first year in decades that the Halloween classic didn’t air.

Peanuts fans will likely recall how, amongst the numerous horrors of 2020, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was absent from broadcast television for the first time in decades.

After significant public outcry over the news that the Peanuts holiday specials were being moved to Apple TV+, the streaming service reversed course. Bowing to the backlash, Apple announced it had teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of the beloved holiday films—but not in time to save It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

This year, however, those wrongs has been righted. According to Variety, the Halloween favorite will air for free on PBS and PBS Kids in addition to Apple TV+. Hip, hip hooray!

Apple TV+ also announced a new Peanuts TV installment, "For Auld Lang Syne," a New Years-inspired special that will premiere globally on the streamer Friday, December 10. In this new special, Lucy throws herself a New Year's Eve party as Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish one of his resolutions before midnight.