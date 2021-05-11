You Can Gift a Grad, or Anyone You Love in Need of a Treat a Pub Sub on Instacart — Here's How
Best gift idea.
As Southerners, we know that the Publix Sub can turn around a bad day. Something about those enormous sandwiches loaded with toppings aplenty just hits the spot. And giving is always better than receiving. So why not make a loved one's day better with a surprise Pub Sub delivery?
Thankfully, we're pleased to share that thanks to the wonders of grocery delivery platform Instacart, you can put a smile on someone's face with a few clicks from on your computer or phone. Using Publix's online storefront on Instacart, simply log onto your Instacart account, enter your recipient's address, select their local Publix, and purchase the Pub Sub, along with any additional items you'd like to be delivered to them. You can choose for the gift to be delivered to them that same day, or schedule for a later date (a great option if you want to knock off graduation or Father's Day shopping a bit early).
This nifty functionality is courtesy of the Instacart Meals product, in which you can order Pub Subs along with your groceries and household essentials as desired for pickup at the store or home delivery. Instacart Express members (from $99 a year; includes free deliveries on orders over $35 and lower service fees than non-member pricing), non-members can use the service by visiting a digital deli counter to build their own Pub Sub. Instacart Meals is now available at nearly all Publix stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.
To make the Pub Sub delivery even more special, you can even include a physical greeting card in your order before you check out. Then, via the chat feature on the Instacart app ask your shopper to write a message to the recipient before the goodies get delivered. If you prefer to give your giftee a larger gift than simply the sandwich and a few other items or don't know their exact Pub Sub order, you may also want to consider sending them an Instacart gift card and adding a custom message telling them to treat themselves to a Pub Sub and other treats of their choice.
And yes, you may want to go ahead and — clears throat — surprise yourself with a Pub Sub delivery, too.
Grocery shopping in our PJs and creating a designer sandwich from the comfort of our couch. Mamaw never would have thought.