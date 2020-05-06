"To the world you are a mother, but to your family you are the world."

Inspirational & Strong Mom Quotes Because You Need It Right Now

We should celebrate mothers every day. First to wake up and last to sleep, they go above and beyond to love and care for their children. Southern mamas are the glue that hold the family together. They are the strongest, warmest, and most devoted people on Earth. Read through these inspiring mom quotes for encouragement and a sweet reminder about the power of motherhood.

Single Mom Quotes

Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws. - Barbara Kingsolver

There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one. - Jill Churchill

Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride. - Unknown

To the world you are a mother, but to your family you are the world. - Unknown

She has to have four arms, four legs, two hearts and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mother. - Unknown

Taking care of yourself is part of taking care of your kids. - Unknown

Even on the days, you feel like you are failing, look around. Your child’s smile will bring you right back up. - Unknown

When you love what you have, you have everything you need. – Unknown

Being A Mom Quotes

Everything has changed, and yet, I’m more me than I’ve ever been. - Iain Thomas

I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is. - Oprah Winfrey

I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. - Unknown

I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother. - Unknown

Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. - Unknown

I loved you before I knew you. - Unknown

Of all the things my hands have held, the best, by far, is you. - Unknown

Let me love you a little more before you’re not little anymore. - Unknown

Just when you think you know love, something little comes along and reminds you just how big it is. – Unknown

Strong Mom Quotes

To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow. - Maya Angelou

Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had, and dealing with fears you didn't know existed. - Linda Wooten

A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts. - Washington Irving

The phrase 'working mother' is redundant. - Jane Sellman

Any mother could do the jobs of several air traffic controllers with ease. - Lisa Alther

My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched. - President Barack Obama

Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary -- it's an act of infinite optimism. - Gilda Radner

I think every working mom probably feels the same thing: You go through big chunks of time where you're just thinking, 'This is impossible -- oh, this is impossible.' And then you just keep going and keep going, and you sort of do the impossible. - Tina Fey

Most people's mothers are the most influential person in their life. But my mother survived the camps, and she was very strong. She made me strong, but she wanted me to be strong. That's more important. - Diane von Furstenberg

We have a secret in our culture, and it's not that birth is painful. It's that women are strong. - Laura Stavoe Harm