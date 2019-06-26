30 Inspirational Bible Verses and Quotes

We all experience seasons in life that can be discouraging and stressful. Whether you're dealing with the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, or an overall confusion about where life is heading, reading through inspirational Bible verses is an excellent way to lift your spirits and gain a new perspective on a difficult situation. The word of God has a profound way of encouraging its readers to be strong and courageous in the midst of tumultuous circumstances. These inspirational quotes are a great starting point for morning prayers and hope-filled conversations. Use them as an ever-present reminder all things are possible with God, and his mercies are new every morning.

Keeping uplifting Bible verses close to the heart helps us see the beauty in everything. When we are filled with joy each day, it's easier to treat people with kindness and respect. Take a look at these inspirational bible verses about strength.

Be Inspired

These inspirational quotes provide a big picture of God's never-ending love and power, which extends far, wide, and beyond. Trusting God leads to hope, and knowing that peace and joy are yet to come is inspiring. These Bible verses affirm daily renewal of his love.

Romans 8:38-39

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Lamentations 3:22-23

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.

2 Corinthians 4:16-18

So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen.

Ephesians 3:20

Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.

Romans 15:13

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Have No Fear

These powerful Bible verses demand we cast away our fears, be strong, and courageous. Relying on God enables us to do this, allowing us to be productive and sacrifice for others. Love protects us from fear and makes us stronger. Use these as daily Bible verses in your morning prayers or before bed after a long, difficult day.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Psalm 27:12

The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

1 John 4:18

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.

Romans 8:31

What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

Psalm 31:24

Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!

Isaiah 41:10

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

John 15:13

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.

Anything Is Possible

If you're feeling discouraged or hopeless, connecting with God can be motivating. Mark and Mathew proclaim that with God, anything is possible. He provides strength in everything we do.

Mark 10:27

Jesus looked at them and said, 'With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.'

Matthew 19:26

But Jesus looked at them and said, 'With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Faith Provides Strength

When our faith in God is weak, it's important to be reminded how our love for God makes us stronger and will be rewarded. All of our hard work is appreciated by God, and our faith is the foundation for his love. These Bible verses invoke the importance of faith and how empowering it can be.

1 Corinthians 15:58

Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

1 Corinthians 16:13-14

Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.

Matthew 17:20

Our faith can move mountains.

Proverbs 31:28

Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her.

Celebrate God's Love

Appreciating and celebrating God's love is incredibly energizing. We can see God's goodness in our daily lives, it is something to be thankful for and rejoiced! Loving God is a source of strength, and these Bible verses are joyful examples.

Psalm 107:1

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; his love endures forever.

Jeremiah 29:11

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Psalm 34:8

Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.

Romans 8:28

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

Nehemiah 8:10

Go, eat rich foods and drink sweet drinks, and allot portions to those who had nothing prepared; for today is holy to our Lord. Do not be saddened this day, for rejoicing in the Lord is your strength!

Psalm 96: 1-3

Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples.

Seek God's Comfort

When life is challenging, reaching for the Bible can help you get through any situation that comes your way. It's comforting to know that God's in your corner. These Bible verses show how the Lord loves you, and will keep you safe if you are feeling scared, anxious, or sad.

1 Peter 5:7

Cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.

Proverbs 29:25

Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.

