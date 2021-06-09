South Carolina Woman Feels "Good, Good, Good" on Her 104th Birthday
Happy birthday to Cayce’s Ms. Inez Smith!
Inez Smith of Cayce, South Carolina, celebrated her 104th birthday on May 27th-not that you'd ever know it.
"I feel good, good, good," she told WLTX with a laugh.
Speaking with the local news station, Smith said that her secret to a long life is simple: working hard.
"Oooh Lord," she said, "I worked so hard in my days. I worked about two jobs and then keeping house with the children, I just been working hard!"
Family and friends surprised the beloved centenarian with a party complete with a drive-by from a firetruck.
"It was just beautiful, beautiful, beautiful," she told WLTX of the celebration.
Smith, who was born in Lexington County in 1917, has lived in Cayce since she was 11 years old. According to her family, she ran a daycare there for over 40 years and looked after about 300 children.
She was married to the late Deacon Willie Smith, has four living daughters (two of which are twins) one deceased daughter, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Happy birthday, Ms. Inez! Here's to many more years of feeling "good, good, good!"