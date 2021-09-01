“It’s just the right thing to do.”

"Mattress Mack" Sends Convoy of Supplies to Louisiana, Opens Doors in Texas to Hurricane Ida Evacuees

Houston's legendary philanthropist Jim McIngvale is at is again, this time to help Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The owner of Gallery Furniture, better known as "Mattress Mack," has initiated his own collection drive to aid relief efforts following the devastating Category 4 hurricane. McIngvale has also turned his Houston store into a shelter yet again, offering a safe and dry space to any evacuee with a Louisiana ID.

"We did it during Katrina and, you know, people need a place to stay. They've been disrupted from their homes by this terrible hurricane, so it's the least we can do. We've got lots of mattresses, lots of sofas, and anybody needs a place to stay, come out to Gallery Furniture," McIngvale told KPRC News. "It's just the right thing to do."

On Tuesday, a convoy led by Mattress Mack's new High-Water Rescue Truck brought "much needed supplies and smiling faces" to the people of Louisiana.

In addition to monetary contributions, Mattress Mack and his team are looking for donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, pet food, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hairbrushes, shampoo, feminine care products, socks, books, games, puzzles, and activities for families with children.

Volunteers will be at McIngvale's Gallery Furniture store in north Houston collecting donations Monday through 5:30 p.m. tonight.

For more information, visit GalleryFurniture.com/ida-relief.html.