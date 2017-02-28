Editor's Pick: I Learned Creative Calligraphy With This One Amazing Book
If you've ever doodled your to-do list, you're going to want to grab a copy of this book.
I absolutely love to write. Now, when I say write – I don't just mean stories. I actually enjoy the process of making words look beautiful. And, as my Instagram and Pinterest feeds have confirmed, more and more people are doodling their favorite quotes onto notepads with curly letters and swooping finishes.
My desire to learn modern calligraphy honestly stemmed from the fact that I didn't want to pay for a print every time I saw a quote I loved, because, believe me – there are hundreds of them. Plus, I thought it'd be nice to be able to provide my friends and family members with some unique gifts. So, this January, I decided to do a little research into learning the art of writing on my own. After some digging, I found a book called Hand Lettering 101: An Introduction to the Art of Creative Lettering. It's written by Sarah at ChalkFullOfLove – an Austin, Texas-based blogger who's got some of the most incredible handwriting you've ever seen (seriously, go follow @chalkfulloflove on Instagram).
In just flipping through the first few pages of this book, I became a better writer. With the smallest of tricks (like, adding loops to my cursive 'r' and darkening my down strokes), my handwriting has steadily improved. And, with this book, I've become excited about writing. I write all the time, following Sarah's instructions and practicing on the templates that she's provide. The guidelines are super clear and easy to follow, and there are tons of practice pages to scribble on. Plus, the book doesn't just teach you about the cursive side of "faux" calligraphy – it also covers those cutesy doodles and printed fonts.
Here's a sample of my work halfway through the book.
If you or someone you know is interested in upping their writing game, I'd 100% recommend this book. It's beginner-friendly, fun to use, and a great way to jazz up your everyday lists (because who doesn't have a list?!). Hand Lettering 101: An Introduction to the Art of Creative Lettering runs about $22 on Amazon, but you also get free shipping.
They have a hard time keeping it in stock because it's so popular, but I added my name to the waiting list and received my copy in about a month. And, as someone who's been flipping through this book daily, it's definitely worth the investment. Doodle away!