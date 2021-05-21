An Incredible Mural Painting Festival Is Happening All Over Houston Right Now
More than 20 murals are going up around Houston now through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
Houstonians, you're in for quite the visual feast. Running now through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, the Big Walls Big Dreams Refresh festival is now being painted by artists throughout Houston (except during rain). In total, 20+ amazing new murals will go up around Houston to bring a bit of colorful fun and revitalization to various neighborhoods. One in a series of Big Wall Big Dreams mural events, the festival has occurred in Miami during Art Basel Week since 2013, and this marks the first time the fun comes to Houston.
"Our vision for the Big Walls Big Dreams festival was to use the power of street art to refresh Houston neighborhoods and celebrate the vibrancy of the city," said Elia Quiles, a principal of UP Art Studio, which has created and produced the event, in a press release.
"The isolation of this pandemic has been tough on everyone," said Elia's husband, Noah Quiles, co-founder of the firm, in the same statement. "The Big Walls Big Dreams mural festival is here to bring fresh energy and optimism to our city and nourish our dreams for better times ahead."
If you're a Houston local and would like to see the artists in action and scope out the incredible murals, you can find mural locations, artist names, and more information on bigwallsbigdreams.com here. The full schedule of events for the festival is available here, and includes live music, kid-friendly programming, and more. If you prefer a biking tour of the murals to driving around town in your car, Houston B-Cycle is offering free bicycle rentals to tour the mural festival sites through May with the code BIGWALLS.
Be sure to tell people you know in Houston that you've got just the weekend activity for them. To our Houston friends, be safe, have fun, and relish in the bright, beautiful colors, and the message of positivity and community that these murals promote.