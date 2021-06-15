Hot Little Biscuit Founder Carrie Morey Releasing New Family-Focused Cookbook
Hot Little Suppers answers that age-old question: “What am I going to make for supper?”
Make some room on a shelf for the latest cookbook from Lowcountry biscuit queen Carrie Morey.
From the founder of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit and mom-of-three comes Hot Little Suppers, a book about cooking for and with families.
Structured by seasons, the 120+ recipes in Hot Little Suppers (PRE-ORDER: $34.99) are divided into easy-to-prepare weeknight meals and slightly more involved weekend dishes. From citrus soy chicken skewers on a summer weeknight to a savory Southern biscuit casserole for the holidays.
Each section also includes tips for involving kids, suggestions for serving a crowd, variations on recipes to satisfy different dietary restrictions, recipes for sides and drinks, and "Hot Little Tips" on everything from tailgating to starting dinner conversations with teens.
"No matter how crazy life gets, I always come back to the dinner table and creating delicious suppers for and with the girls and my husband, John. On my blog and on Instagram over the years, I've been sharing some of our family favorites, and with Hot Little Suppers I'm so excited to give readers tasty ideas for that age-old question: What am I going to make for supper?" Morey writes in the introduction. "Some are great go-to, on-the-fly weeknight recipes you can whip up between sports practices. Others are what I call weekend recipes, which take a little more time and prep and are perfect for a weekend get-together with friends."
A South Carolina Lowcountry native, Morey launched Callie's Hot Little Biscuit more than 15 years ago. Inspired by her mother Callie's family biscuit recipe, the business has transformed from a made-by-hand mail order biscuit company into a thriving culinary enterprise with restaurant locations in both Charleston and Atlanta and more than 80 employees across three states.
Morey is the author of the 2013 cookbook Callie's Biscuits and Southern Traditions and is currently starring in How She Rolls, a PBS docu-series about biscuits, business, and balance in her life as an entrepreneur.
Available for pre-order now, Hot Little Suppers will be available on October 19, 2021.