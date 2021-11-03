Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ben and Erin Napier Returning to Wetumpka for "Where Are They Now?" Special

We're going back to Wetumpka, y'all!

Ben and Erin Napier will revisit the small Alabama town that was selected by HGTV to receive a whole-town makeover in the smash-hit series Home Town Takeover, on Small Business Saturday, November 27.

The announcement of the new, one-hour special comes after HGTV put out a broad casting call looking for towns and community leaders across America "that were motivated by Erin and Ben Napier's work to revitalize Wetumpka" back in August.

According to a release, Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? will follow the Napiers are they explore the impact that Home Town Takeover had on Wetumpka's residents, its surrounding communities, and even on small towns across the country.

WATCH: HGTV Is Currently Casting for a Follow-Up to Home Town Takeover

In the record-breaking Home Town spin-off, the Napiers worked their magic on 12 renovation projects throughout the decaying Alabama town, including the house made famous by the 2003 Tim Burton movie Big Fish, a new farmers' market, and even an entire downtown street.

Let's find out what happened next in the charming town!