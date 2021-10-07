Filming Has Begun on Season 6 of Home Town

We're going back to Laurel, y'all!

Erin Napier revealed on Instagram Monday that filming has resumed on Home Town.

"Day one of season SIX!" Erin wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Scott holding a clapboard on set in their Mississippi hometown. "Thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. Thank you times a million!!"

The Napiers have been transforming historic properties in Laurel since the first season of Home Town premiered on HGTV in 2016. The network announced that the show had been picked up for a sixth season in August.

"Home Town is not just about renovations, it's about the power of community," Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a news release. "We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it's the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin's enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise."

The return of the hit series comes just months after the couple welcomed their second daughter, Mae, and the news that they would not pursue a follow-up to the wildly successful spin-off series, Home Town Takeover in order to focus on their family.

"We say no to a lot of opportunities," Erin told People in 2020.