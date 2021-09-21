Holly Robinson Peete Stars in First Hallmark Holiday Movie Featuring Character With Autism

The project is personal for Peete, whose own son is on the autism spectrum.

Hallmark's efforts towards more inclusive content continue with yesterday's announcement of their first holiday film featuring a character on the autism spectrum.

The feel-good network revealed that production has begun on The Christmas Bond, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, and Nik Sanchez, a young actor with autism. The film will air later this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

"As a single mom (Peete) and her teenaged son with autism (Sanchez) come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish and finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways," the description reads.

Holly Robinson Peete Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The project is personal for Holly, whose 23-year-old son Rodney Peete Jr., is on the autism spectrum. She and her husband, former NFL player Rodney Peete, have been vocal advocates for people with autism for more than 20 years through their HollyRod Foundation.

"I am making this movie for my son RJ, others with autism and their families," the 21 Jump Street star said in a statement. "I am grateful to Hallmark for bringing this story to screen with authenticity, respect and hope."