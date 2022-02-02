Get Ready Sisters: Filming on Hocus Pocus 2 Has Wrapped!
Get ready to get amok, amok, amok with the Sanderson sisters again!
Executive producer Adam Shankman shared that filming on Hocus Pocus 2 has wrapped, and the highly anticipated sequel is set to premiere on Disney Plus in time for Halloween.
"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that's a WRAP!!!" Shankman wrote in Instagram last week. "Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus"
While the film's official release date has yet to be revealed, Disney confirmed to Variety that Hocus Pocus 2 will become available "at some point during the Halloween season this fall."
WATCH: It's Official: A Hocus Pocus Sequel Has Been Confirmed
Hocus Pocus 2, which reunites the stars of the original 1993 film, picks up in present-day Salem. The sequel is reportedly centered around three teenagers who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters (Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) back to life and must work together to stop the child-hungry witches before they can cause too much damage.
Oh, we can't wait!