MasterClass Offers Free Class on Black History for Black History Month
MasterClass allows people from all over the world to learn from the best of the best across a wide range of topics. Today, the streaming platform made good on its $2 million commitment to provide classes that educate on social justice and against systemic racism by announcing that its "Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love" class is now free to stream through the end of Black History Month.
The course is taught by Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sherrilyn Ifill, John McWhorter, and Cornel West. It is available for no cost via MasterClass.com, IMDB TV, and Prime Video during the month of February.
"Black History Month drives a national conversation around race and equity, and we felt this was the right moment to make this class available for free," MasterClass Vice President of Content Nekisa Cooper told Southern Living. "We hope anyone who watches the class leaves with a deeper understanding and more awareness of the complex challenges we still face as a society today."
Through 10 hours of exclusive content, viewers will gain a foundational understanding of the historical and cultural context of white supremacy and its lasting impact on modern societal structures in the U.S. The course also aims to fill gaps created by traditional education on U.S. history and provide tools and techniques to empower change and create a better path forward.
"'Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love' is the most important and comprehensive class MasterClass has ever created," David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a release. "This class teaches us how to build a society that honors Black voices, love and joy—lessons everyone can and should hear."
The three-part, 54-lesson class explores 400 years of race in America in three parts: past, present, and future. Part I: The Past covers the ties between slavery and American capitalism, the 14th Amendment, and the history of voting and education inequality. Part II: The Present explores the implications of the Brown v. Board of Education supreme court case and the legacy of Thurgood Marshall. Part III: The Future gives practical applications for using what you've learned to inspire real change.
"These great voices for truth and justice are indispensable in our turbulent times," course instructor, celebrated philosopher, and activist Cornel West said in a release. "You want to be able to have a comprehensive and all-embracing way of seeing what's going on in the world, and this class will show you how to feel deeply and act courageously."