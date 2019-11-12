Historical Baby Names We Think Should Make a Comeback
When it comes to choosing baby names, we have plenty of ideas for you. Timeless Southern Baby Names, Vintage Baby Names, Baby Names Inspired by Southern Cities…the list goes on and on. Lately, we've been looking to history for baby name inspiration. There are quite a few historical baby names that we think should make a comeback. You don't hear these names very often these days, but in addition to being lesser-used names, they're also the names of important historical figures, and we think they're due for a resurgence. Take a browse through these baby names and read up on their namesakes—you might just learn about some important moments in history in the process. While you might have forgotten about some of these names, they might just provide the inspiration you or a loved one needs. Let us know your favorites—what historical baby names are your forgotten favorites?
Ada
This name derives from a German word meaning "nobility."
Historical Figures: Ada Lovelace, Ada Scott Brown, Ada Howard
Agatha
This name came to us from a Greek word meaning "good."
Historical Figures: Agatha Christie
Albert
The name "Albert" is associated with nobility and brightness.
Historical Figures: Prince Albert, Albert Einstein
Alexander
This name means "defender" or "protector."
Historical Figures: Alexander Hamilton, Alexander Graham Bell, Alexander the Great
Amelia
This name has multiple meanings, including "industrious" and "defender."
Historical Figures: Amelia Earhart, Amelia Boynton Robinson, Amelia Bloomer
Bessie
This name derives from a word meaning "oath of God."
Historical Figures: Bessie Coleman, Bessie Smith
Clara
The name "Clara" has associations with clarity and brightness.
Historical Figures: Clara Schumann, Clara Barton, Clara Bow
Clive
This baby name is associated with the landscape, wherein it is associated with cliffs.
Historical Figures: Clive Staples (C.S.) Lewis, Clive Bell
Edgar
The name "Edgar" indicates wealth, fortune, and power.
Historical Figures: Edgar Degas, Edgar Allan Poe
Edith
This name has associations with riches and blessings.
Historical Figures: Edith Hamilton, Edith Wharton, Edith Piaf
Emmeline
This name derives from a French word meaning "industrious" and "hardworking."
Historical Figures: Emmeline Pankhurst
Ernest
This word has associations with a Germanic word meaning "serious."
Historical Figures: Ernest Hemingway, Ernest Shackleton
Florence
"Florence" comes to us from a Latin word meaning "to blossom."
Historical Figures: Florence Nightingale, Florence Bascom, Florence Lawrence, Florence Price, Florence Kelley
George
This name means "farmer" or "tiller of the soil."
Historical Figures: George Washington, George Washington Carver, George Orwell
Gertrude
"Gertrude" derives from a Germanic word meaning "strength."
Historical Figures: Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Berg, Gertrude Jekyll, Gertrude Weil, Gertrude (Ma) Rainey, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney
Granville
This name is derived from a place name that probably comes from the northern reaches of France.
Historical Figures: Granville Woods
Grover
This name has to do with the landscape; it means "one who lives near a grove."
Historical Figures: Grover Cleveland, Grover Cleveland Nash
Harriet
"Harriet" is used to describe a "keeper of the hearth."
Historical Figures: Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet E. Wilson, Harriet Quimby
Jasper
This name means "treasurer" or "bringer of treasure."
Historical Figures: Jasper Johns, Jasper (Jack) Daniel
Joan
This name means "God is gracious" or "God is merciful."
Historical Figures: Joan of Arc, Joan Sutherland
Martin
This name comes from the Latin "Martinus" and the Roman god Mars; it has associations with protection and battle.
Historical Figures: Martin Luther King, Jr., Martin Luther
Mildred
The name "Mildred" is used to recognize "gentle strength."
Historical Figures: Mildred Bailey, Mildred Thompson, Mildred Benson, Mildred Pope, Mildred J. Hill
Maude
This name derives from a German word indicating power in battle.
Historical Figures: Maude Gillette Phillips, Maude Valerie White, Maude Kegg
Paul
The name "Paul" indicates humility and humble nature.
Historical Figures: Paul Revere, Paul Gauguin
Rosa
This name originates from Latin and means "rose."
Historical Figures: Rosa Parks
Rosalind
The etymology of this name has associations with roses as well as horses and softness.
Historical Figures: Rosalind Franklin
Roy
This name derives from a word meaning "king."
Historical Figures: Roy Orbison, Roy Rogers
Susan
The name "Susan" means "to be joyful."
Historical Figures: Susan B. Anthony
Victoria
This name comes from the Latin word for "victory" or "victorious."
Historical Figures: Queen Victoria
Viola
"Viola" derives from the Latin name for "violet."
Historical Figures: Viola Desmond, Viola Gentry, Viola McCoy, Viola Florence Barnes