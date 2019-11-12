These baby names come with centuries of history.

Historical Baby Names We Think Should Make a Comeback

When it comes to choosing baby names, we have plenty of ideas for you. Timeless Southern Baby Names, Vintage Baby Names, Baby Names Inspired by Southern Cities…the list goes on and on. Lately, we've been looking to history for baby name inspiration. There are quite a few historical baby names that we think should make a comeback. You don't hear these names very often these days, but in addition to being lesser-used names, they're also the names of important historical figures, and we think they're due for a resurgence. Take a browse through these baby names and read up on their namesakes—you might just learn about some important moments in history in the process. While you might have forgotten about some of these names, they might just provide the inspiration you or a loved one needs. Let us know your favorites—what historical baby names are your forgotten favorites?

Ada

This name derives from a German word meaning "nobility."

Historical Figures: Ada Lovelace, Ada Scott Brown, Ada Howard

Agatha

This name came to us from a Greek word meaning "good."

Historical Figures: Agatha Christie

Albert

The name "Albert" is associated with nobility and brightness.

Historical Figures: Prince Albert, Albert Einstein

Alexander

This name means "defender" or "protector."

Historical Figures: Alexander Hamilton, Alexander Graham Bell, Alexander the Great

Amelia

This name has multiple meanings, including "industrious" and "defender."

Historical Figures: Amelia Earhart, Amelia Boynton Robinson, Amelia Bloomer

Bessie

This name derives from a word meaning "oath of God."

Historical Figures: Bessie Coleman, Bessie Smith

Clara

The name "Clara" has associations with clarity and brightness.

Historical Figures: Clara Schumann, Clara Barton, Clara Bow

Clive

This baby name is associated with the landscape, wherein it is associated with cliffs.

Historical Figures: Clive Staples (C.S.) Lewis, Clive Bell

Edgar

The name "Edgar" indicates wealth, fortune, and power.

Historical Figures: Edgar Degas, Edgar Allan Poe

Edith

This name has associations with riches and blessings.

Historical Figures: Edith Hamilton, Edith Wharton, Edith Piaf

Emmeline

This name derives from a French word meaning "industrious" and "hardworking."

Historical Figures: Emmeline Pankhurst

Ernest

This word has associations with a Germanic word meaning "serious."

Historical Figures: Ernest Hemingway, Ernest Shackleton

Florence

"Florence" comes to us from a Latin word meaning "to blossom."

Historical Figures: Florence Nightingale, Florence Bascom, Florence Lawrence, Florence Price, Florence Kelley

George

This name means "farmer" or "tiller of the soil."

Historical Figures: George Washington, George Washington Carver, George Orwell

Gertrude

"Gertrude" derives from a Germanic word meaning "strength."

Historical Figures: Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Berg, Gertrude Jekyll, Gertrude Weil, Gertrude (Ma) Rainey, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney

Granville

This name is derived from a place name that probably comes from the northern reaches of France.

Historical Figures: Granville Woods

Grover

This name has to do with the landscape; it means "one who lives near a grove."

Historical Figures: Grover Cleveland, Grover Cleveland Nash

Harriet

"Harriet" is used to describe a "keeper of the hearth."

Historical Figures: Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet E. Wilson, Harriet Quimby

Jasper

This name means "treasurer" or "bringer of treasure."

Historical Figures: Jasper Johns, Jasper (Jack) Daniel

Joan

This name means "God is gracious" or "God is merciful."

Historical Figures: Joan of Arc, Joan Sutherland

Martin

This name comes from the Latin "Martinus" and the Roman god Mars; it has associations with protection and battle.

Historical Figures: Martin Luther King, Jr., Martin Luther

Mildred

The name "Mildred" is used to recognize "gentle strength."

Historical Figures: Mildred Bailey, Mildred Thompson, Mildred Benson, Mildred Pope, Mildred J. Hill

Maude

This name derives from a German word indicating power in battle.

Historical Figures: Maude Gillette Phillips, Maude Valerie White, Maude Kegg

Paul

The name "Paul" indicates humility and humble nature.

Historical Figures: Paul Revere, Paul Gauguin

Rosa

This name originates from Latin and means "rose."

Historical Figures: Rosa Parks

Rosalind

The etymology of this name has associations with roses as well as horses and softness.

Historical Figures: Rosalind Franklin

Roy

This name derives from a word meaning "king."

Historical Figures: Roy Orbison, Roy Rogers

Susan

The name "Susan" means "to be joyful."

Historical Figures: Susan B. Anthony

Victoria

This name comes from the Latin word for "victory" or "victorious."

Historical Figures: Queen Victoria

Viola

"Viola" derives from the Latin name for "violet."