HGTV Is Currently Casting for a Follow-Up to Home Town Takeover

If you were inspired by Home Town Takeover, HGTV wants to hear from you.

According to an Instagram story shared by HGTV on Tuesday, the network is looking for "towns and community leaders across America" that were motivated by Erin and Ben Napier's work to revitalize Wetumpka, Alabama.

In a broad casting call, HGTV revealed they want to hear from a wide variety of people. Whether Home Town Takeover inspired you to volunteer, start your own business, put up a mural, or paint your front door, you could be exactly what the network is looking for.

What could they be up to, we wonder?

Shellie Whitfield, the owner of the Big Fish House and the executive director of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce, recently spoke to AL.com about the impact Home Town Takeover had on her town. Whitfield said what the Napiers did was about much more than renovation—they helped build back a community.

"Ben and Erin don't want everyone to move to Laurel, and we don't want everyone to move to Wetumpka," she told AL.com. "We need people to come together and build community where they're at."