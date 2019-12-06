30 Healing Quotes for Inspiration and Encouragement
It's often said that rain helps us appreciate the rainbow. That's true for any of life's challenges. Facing problems and struggling every now and then are simply inevitable. Regardless of how well we've planned for setbacks, trials come out of nowhere and cause painful situations. Dealing with uncomfortable emotions is never easy. But no matter the struggle, you have the power to overcome anything through perseverance and strength. It's important to remember nothing is forever. In other words, this too shall pass, and your resilience will grow.
To help the recovery process, we've collected the most comforting and uplifting healing quotes for the ultimate inspiration. Spiritual healing quotes will lift your head and fill your heart and serve as a catalyst to the next stage of life. Read through this assortment of inspirational healing quotes and begin to mend and rebuild your life. From short to lengthy and symbolic to straightforward, there's something for everyone.
Healing Quotes
Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it. - Tori Amos
It's when we start working together that the real healing takes place. - David Hume
Feelings are much like waves, we can't stop them from coming but we can choose which ones to surf. - Jonatan Martensson
Healing requires from us to stop struggling, but to enjoy life more and endure it less. - Darina Stoyanova
Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity. – Hippocrates
Healing yourself is connected with healing others. - Yoko Ono
Part of the healing process is sharing with other people who care. - Jerry Cantrell
Healing may not be so much about getting better, as about letting go of everything that isn't you – all of the expectations, all of the beliefs – and becoming who you are. - Rachel Naomi Remen
There are so many ways to heal. Arrogance may have a place in technology, but not in healing. I need to get out of my own way if I am to heal. - Anne Wilson Schaef
The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. - Hubert H. Humphrey
Awareness is the first step in healing. - Dean Ornish
The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world. - Marianne Williamson
Everybody has losses – it's unavoidable in life. Sharing our pain is very healing. - Isabel Allende
Words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey. - Sarah Fielding
Love one another and help others to rise to the higher levels, simply by pouring out love. Love is infectious and the greatest healing energy. - Sai Baba
I'm touched by the idea that when we do things that are useful and helpful - collecting these shards of spirituality - that we may be helping to bring about a healing. - Leonard Nimoy
Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones. - Proverbs 16:23-25
The soul is healed by being with children. - Fyodor Dostoyevsky
The place of true healing is a fierce place. It's a giant place. It's a place of monstrous beauty and endless dark and glimmering light. And you have to work really, really, really hard to get there, but you can do it. - Cheryl Strayed
To me, forgiveness is the cornerstone of healing. - Sylvia Fraser
The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore, the physician must start from nature, with an open mind. – Paracelsus
Every step taken in mindfulness brings us one step closer to healing ourselves and the planet. - Thich Nhat Hanh
The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind. - Caroline Myss
By far the strongest poison to the human spirit is the inability to forgive oneself or another person. Forgiveness is no longer an option but a necessity for healing. - Caroline Myss
Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it. - Helen Keller
All healing is first a healing of the heart. - Carl Townsend
Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything, and love is all there is. - Gary Zukav
There is something beautiful about all scars of whatever nature. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed and healed, done with. - Harry Crews
For me, singing sad songs often has a way of healing a situation. It gets the hurt out in the open into the light, out of the darkness. - Reba McEntire
When I stand before thee at the day's end, thou shalt see my scars and know that I had my wounds and also my healing. - Rabindranath Tagore