30 Healing Quotes for Inspiration and Encouragement

"Healing yourself is connected with healing others."
By Jorie Nicole McDonald Updated July 30, 2022
It's often said that rain helps us appreciate the rainbow. That's true for any of life's challenges. Facing problems and struggling every now and then are simply inevitable. Regardless of how well we've planned for setbacks, trials come out of nowhere and cause painful situations. Dealing with uncomfortable emotions is never easy. But no matter the struggle, you have the power to overcome anything through perseverance and strength. It's important to remember nothing is forever. In other words, this too shall pass, and your resilience will grow.

To help the recovery process, we've collected the most comforting and uplifting healing quotes for the ultimate inspiration. Spiritual healing quotes will lift your head and fill your heart and serve as a catalyst to the next stage of life. Read through this assortment of inspirational healing quotes and begin to mend and rebuild your life. From short to lengthy and symbolic to straightforward, there's something for everyone.

Healing Quotes

Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it. - Tori Amos

It's when we start working together that the real healing takes place. - David Hume

Feelings are much like waves, we can't stop them from coming but we can choose which ones to surf. - Jonatan Martensson

Healing requires from us to stop struggling, but to enjoy life more and endure it less. - Darina Stoyanova

Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity. – Hippocrates

Healing yourself is connected with healing others. - Yoko Ono

Part of the healing process is sharing with other people who care. - Jerry Cantrell

Healing may not be so much about getting better, as about letting go of everything that isn't you – all of the expectations, all of the beliefs – and becoming who you are. - Rachel Naomi Remen

There are so many ways to heal. Arrogance may have a place in technology, but not in healing. I need to get out of my own way if I am to heal. - Anne Wilson Schaef

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. - Hubert H. Humphrey

Awareness is the first step in healing. - Dean Ornish

The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world. - Marianne Williamson

Everybody has losses – it's unavoidable in life. Sharing our pain is very healing. - Isabel Allende

Words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey. - Sarah Fielding

Love one another and help others to rise to the higher levels, simply by pouring out love. Love is infectious and the greatest healing energy. - Sai Baba

I'm touched by the idea that when we do things that are useful and helpful - collecting these shards of spirituality - that we may be helping to bring about a healing. - Leonard Nimoy

Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones. - Proverbs 16:23-25

The soul is healed by being with children. - Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The place of true healing is a fierce place. It's a giant place. It's a place of monstrous beauty and endless dark and glimmering light. And you have to work really, really, really hard to get there, but you can do it. - Cheryl Strayed

To me, forgiveness is the cornerstone of healing. -  Sylvia Fraser

The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore, the physician must start from nature, with an open mind. – Paracelsus

Every step taken in mindfulness brings us one step closer to healing ourselves and the planet. - Thich Nhat Hanh

The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind. - Caroline Myss

By far the strongest poison to the human spirit is the inability to forgive oneself or another person. Forgiveness is no longer an option but a necessity for healing. - Caroline Myss

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it. - Helen Keller

All healing is first a healing of the heart. - Carl Townsend

Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything, and love is all there is. - Gary Zukav

There is something beautiful about all scars of whatever nature. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed and healed, done with. - Harry Crews

For me, singing sad songs often has a way of healing a situation. It gets the hurt out in the open into the light, out of the darkness. - Reba McEntire

When I stand before thee at the day's end, thou shalt see my scars and know that I had my wounds and also my healing. - Rabindranath Tagore

