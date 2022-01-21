Electric New Series Explores the Competitive World of HBCU Marching Bands
Fans of Cheer are going to love The CW Network's new show about one of America's best marching bands.
Monday marks the premiere of March, a new docu-series offers an intimate look at the "colorful, boisterous and competitive" world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) band culture through the eyes of band members and leaders themselves.
Embedded inside Texas' Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, this eight-part series capture "the blood, sweat, and tears" members of The Marching Storm put into the team while balancing their social lives and education.
According to the synopsis, March "showcases the eclectic, energetic, and talented group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average."
The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the country, alongside "electrifying" performances. March also shares the stories of individual members and staff while exploring the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M.
March debuts on The CW Network on Monday, January 24 (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT), then moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT).