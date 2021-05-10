When Calls The Heart Will Come Back for Season Nine
Breaking news, Hearties!
If you just watched the exciting season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart, have no fear. No cliffhanger here on whether or not we will all be returning to Hope Valley again soon. Hallmark has announced that there will be a season 9! Hearties, you can take a big sigh of relief now.
"We are proud to have When Calls the Heart as a central part of our programming, it continues to captivate audiences with its amazing cast and storylines of love, community, and optimism and we are excited to continue the journey in Hope Valley for season nine," Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. She added, "the series has become appointment viewing on a highly competitive Sunday night, it continues to climb in ratings year-after-year and is one of the top-rated shows in cable!"
Don't worry, if you haven't seen the latest episode yet, no spoilers here. We won't tell you who finally won the battle for Elizabeth's heart. But you can tell us if your guy got the kiss or not. Were you #TeamNathan or #TeamLucas? We know, the suspense has been killing everyone. Even fellow cast mate, Jack Wagner as seen last week on his Instagram.
As you can tell from the video above, we will get to see what happens next for Elizabeth as Erin Krakow is the one to let us in on the news that we will all get more of Hope Valley and all its happenings next season.
We don't yet have a date when season 9 will premiere other than it will come back in 2022, but do not worry. Hallmark has plenty to keep us posted until then. After all, we are getting ten new episodes of Chesapeake Shores in August, and in the meantime, we know we can count on Hallmark for plenty of new summer themed movies.
Pass the rosé and the remote!