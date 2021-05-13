Hallmark Announces Annual "Summer Nights" Programming Lineup
Just when you thought you were getting sick of sitting on the couch...
Hallmark has lured us back to our living rooms once again with the recent announcement of their annual "Summer Nights" programming schedule, starting on June 5. The event will include four original movie premieres, airing every Saturday in June at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The network's amazing Christmas movies are getting quite the run for their money with these debuts.
First, on June 5, tune into You Had Me at Aloha, starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith (pictured above), and centering around a Hawaiian love story. Next, June 12 brings The Baker's Son, a sweet tale about two childhood friends, one of which is an oh-so-handsome baker, Matt, played by Brant Daugherty — and his love interest is Annie, played by Eloise Mumford. Come June 19, watch Her Pen Pal starring Mallory Jensen and Josh Sasse, in which you'll be drawn into the world of an event planner running the show for her best friend's Parisian wedding who gets back in touch with her childhood pen pal. Rounding out the "Summer Nights" slate is Sand Dollar Cove on June 26 with Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka in the leading roles in an adaptation of Nancy Naigle's beach town love story.
WATCH: When Calls The Heart Will Come Back for Season Nine
If you're looking for your Hallmark original movies fix this month, fear not. This Saturday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Sweet Carolina (see a picture from the film above), starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes, will premiere giving us a small-town love story set in North Carolina. Then, Hearts Down Under, starring Cindy Busby and Tim Ross, which takes a New York restaurant owner to Australia when she inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, airs on Saturday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Are you a regular viewer of Hallmark's "Summer Nights" lineup? If so, what's your favorite movie from the programming offerings? We have a feeling Sweet Carolina and You Had Me at Aloha are going to shoot to the top of our list. We're looking forward to heading to couch-ville for these new movies real soon.