The Best Hallmark Summer Books To Dive Into Now
We all know and love Hallmark's treasured, charming movies, especially around the holidays. But, have you read Hallmark books? Chances are, you already have a long list of books to relish over the summer. These enduring stories are worth adding to your collection to be read by the pool, the lake, or even while curled up on a rainy day.
We've gathered 20 Hallmark summer books for 2021 in this list, considering best-selling authors and Amazon ratings and reviews. Read the stories that inspired your favorite Hallmark movies. These Hallmark books are so good, you won't be able to put them down.
What are you waiting for? Make summer 2021 the best yet and grab one of the best Hallmark books to read and relax by the pool. You might not be able to beat the Southern summer heat, but you can certainly enjoy a good book.
A Country Wedding
Country music star Bradley returns to his small town, realizing all that he's left behind. He's set to marry his Hollywood girlfriend, but returning home has reminded him he's already married—well, kind of. He and his childhood best friend, Sarah, had a makeshift wedding when they were 13, promising to always be there for one another. As the pair work together to plan Bradley's wedding, they both begin to wonder if their past holds the key to their future.
Behind the Frame
Art in the park leads to murder in the dark in this intriguing mystery authored by Tracy Gardner. Savanna Shepherd, an art expert turned elementary art teacher, sets out to solve another mystery in her hometown. "Behind the Frame was such an enjoyable read. The pacing kept me engrossed and the mystery had me staying up late turning page after page as the details unfolded," shared one Amazon reviewer.
Country Hearts
Everyone knows, you probably shouldn't get involved with the boy, or cowboy, next door. Jemma moves to the country after being laid off from her teaching job in the city. When a horse shows up at her door, she meets single dad, Wyatt, who hasn't shown interest in a woman since his wife left. But that quickly changes when Jemma becomes his daughter’s new teacher.
Dead-End Detective
Darby and Samantha worked together at a detective agency until Samantha surfaces dead. And, it doesn’t look like an accident. All evidence points towards Darby. "This new series is off to a smashing beginning and Amanda Flower is writing at the top of her game. The characters are well written and leave you wanting to get to know them better. The story was well developed and, for a change, it really fooled me," shared one reviewer.
A Simple Wedding
Jenny always envisioned herself getting married at Heart’s Landing one day, but instead she's making wedding arrangements for her famous cousin. To keep the wedding undercover, Jenny pretends she’s the one getting married. Nick is intrigued when this bride-to-be visits his bakery daily, and has to keep reminding himself that she’s already spoken for. Planning this wedding couldn’t be more complicated…and what will happen once the truth comes to light?
The Secret Ingredient
Love is like the perfect heirloom recipe, you never want to lose it. Years ago, Kelly and Andrew were engaged and dreamed of opening a restaurant together, but he went off to study in Paris. Little do they both know that soon, in New York, they’ll compete against each other in a bake-off… and they’ll both realize how much their past is a part of them still.
Sunrise Cabin
Dylan is an overworked investment banker and Paige, a free-spirited first-grade teacher. From the first time they meet, these opposites attract.
"A warm-hearted, tender story about characters you will love to meet and a setting you won’t want to leave. I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Sunrise Cabin," -RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author.
A Cottage Wedding
More than a charming small town, Heart’s Landing is a premier wedding destination. Tara is sent to this small town by her editor to debunk its romantic legends, which could ruin the local wedding industry's business. Jason, the town's founder shows Sarah around, but can he persuade her to believe in the romance?
Beach Wedding Weekend
Adventure to a sunny beach town for a witty, heartwarming romance. Brody broke Paige's heart when he went off to Europe, suggesting they’d pick up right where they left off. When they meet again, Brody’s dating a gorgeous actress. Paige devises a plan to get Brody back, and even gets her best friend's brother, Aiden, involved. As old friends and exes take part in wedding preparations, they begin to see themselves and each other in a new light.
The Story of Us
A bookstore owner and her former high school sweetheart, Sawyer, discover a box of old love letters that could change everything. Jamie's bookstore is in danger when a new retail development scheme comes to town that Sawyer just so happens to be the architect behind. "I was already a Teri Wilson fan, but have just found my new favorite book by this talented author. The Story of Us captured me from the beginning, and I didn't want to stop reading," wrote one reviewer.
Moonlight in Vermont
All good things in life are worth waiting for. Fiona, high-end real estate broker in New York City, loves her life in The Big Apple until a gnarly breakup. She retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont Inn, but her ex-boyfriend soon shows up with a brand-new girlfriend. Of course, Fiona executes a plan to get her ex back.
Love at the Shore
Jenna, single mom and successful author, retreated to the beach to write, but she's distracted by the surfer next door. She has five weeks to deliver her next novel to the publisher on a working vacation accompanied by her children. Jenna often blames Lucas, the loud care-free neighboring surfer, for her writer’s block, but before long, she begins to see a new side of her neighbor at the shore.
Rescuing Harmony Ranch
Sparks fly when a bearded blacksmith and marketing executive join forces. Jocelyn heads to Harmony Creek to assist her grandmother who runs a living history museum in financial trouble. Mack, blacksmith and museum caretaker, has a shared history with Jocelyn, which includes both stolen kisses and teenage rivalry. Even as the past and present collide, they have to save Harmony Ranch.
Love by Chance
Claire, a struggling pastry chef, has no time for romance. But, her mother continues to set her up on dates, including a gallery date with Eric, a pediatrician. Claire is unaware that her mother set them up. Eric and Claire connect immediately, but Eric is uncomfortable with hiding that Claire’s mom set them up. Meanwhile, Claire loves to talk about how they met by chance. How will she react to the truth?
Dater's Handbook
You'll love this funny, feel-good novel. Cassandra has a reputation for not picking the best romantic partners. She turns to Dater’s Handbook, the bestselling self-help book by relationship expert Dr. Susie, to improve her love life as she decides between two new suitors: the laid-back, fun-loving Robert, and the sophisticated, dependable George. The two take her on differing dates, and Cassie juggles her family's opinions as well as Dr. Susie’s rules and checklists.
A Dash of Love
While cooking and when you're in love, sometimes you have to improvise. Nikki scores an assistant job at her role model's restaurant. After a rough start, she befriends the handsome executive chef, Paul. The pair begin bonding in the kitchen, but Holly, Nikki's new boss is neither kind nor admirable. Holly will do anything to save her restaurant.
A Waterfront Wedding
Evelyn is striving to prove she’s a good manager of the Captain’s Cottage, a popular wedding venue. Ryan invested his entire life's savings to transform the town’s old boat works into a brand-new wedding venue. Will Evelyn’s cottage or Ryan’s boat works get to host a wedding featured in Weddings Today magazine?
Sailing at Sunset
Josh lives on a sailboat, Solitude, and takes tourists on chartered trips. He enjoys not being tied down to routines and responsibilities. Danae just got promoted at a boat company, but she has to get her opinionated coworkers to all agree on a marketing plan to keep her job. Danae goes on a company trip on Solitude, and she and Josh start to see one another’s true colors.
Love on Location
Delaney, a single mother, works for her longtime friend, Wyatt, at Cabins in the Pines. Business is suffering, and Delaney convinces Wyatt to do a reality TV show, but the TV host turns the place upside down in hilarious and alarming ways.
In Other Words, Love
Kate is responsible for ghostwriting a CEO’s autobiography, the one who broke her heart, Trent. They can keep things professional, right? In funny and touching ways, the project gives them a fresh perspective on the past, even prompting a road trip to Trent’s hometown that uncovers forgotten feelings. But will they both have the courage to start a new chapter in life?