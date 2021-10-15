Shane and Oliver Are Finally Getting Married in Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made

For fans of the long-running Hallmark franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, well we have some great news for you! This Sunday over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Shane and Oliver are finally getting married! You won't want to miss Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, premiering Sunday, October 17 at 9PM EST, but first we have an exclusive clip. (See above.)

After eight years working side by side to solve the mysteries behind lost letters, Shane and Oliver have shown us that opposites attract and that their dynamic combination can also help make a difference in the lives of others. Shane (Kristin Booth) and Oliver (Eric Mabius) created a specialized unit, POstables, inside the Dead Letter Office. Alongside Rita (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) the team is dedicated to delivering the lost letters that are sure to make a difference for the recipient. They will do it once more ahead of the wedding when they discover an urgent letter from a young boy fighting leukemia.

Outside of the office, Oliver is grappling with an internal emotional struggle ahead of the wedding and looks back on "words of wisdom from the great women in his life, including Supervisor Theresa Capodiamonte (Valerie Harper); his Sunday School teacher Marion (Marion Ross) and Norman's grandmother Ardis (Carol Burnett), who give him courage yet again," as a press release reads. Meanwhile, Shane is dealing with her complicated relationship with her mother Sharon, played by Sherry Miller. Rita and Norman are considering starting a family.