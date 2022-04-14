Hallmark's Newest Romance Stars Actress With Down Syndrome
A new romance centered on a lead character with Down syndrome is headed to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
According to a news release, Color My World With Love will break barriers with the story of a woman named Kendall (Lily D. Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the Impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them.
Kendall's life takes an exciting turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners. Her mother Emma (Erica Durance) has spent the last 22 years trying to protect her daughter and has reservations about the relationship as it becomes serious. To keep Kendall from heartbreak, Emma tries to slow things down. But with help from Nic (Benjamin Ayres), a longtime family friend of Brad's, Emma begins to accept that Kendall is "ready to—and should—live her own life." In the end, it's Kendall who teaches Emma a lesson about how to look beyond what's in front of you and see the beauty that exists.
Thanks to Kendall and Brad, Emma also finds love along the way.
WATCH: Holly Robinson Peete Stars in First Hallmark Holiday Movie Featuring Character With Autism
"Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities," Moore said in a statement. "I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities."
The movie will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries later this year.